Senators edge Kings in OT thanks to Claude Giroux

Claude Giroux scored on a breakaway 20 seconds into overtime as the Ottawa Senators finished off a 3-2 victory over the host Los Angeles Kings on Sunday to win consecutive games for the first time since late October.

Nov 27, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Kings left wing Kevin Fiala (22) keeps the puck from Ottawa Senators left wing Tyler Motte (14) in the first period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 27, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Kings left wing Kevin Fiala (22) keeps the puck from Ottawa Senators left wing Tyler Motte (14) in the first period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
November 28, 2022 05:38 AM
Brady Tkachuk and Alex DeBrincat also scored goals as Ottawa pulled off the Southern California sweep after defeating the Anaheim Ducks 5-1 on Friday. Cam Talbot had 25 saves for the Senators.

Ottawa went 2-2-0 on their four-game West Coast road trip.

Arthur Kaliyev scored a pair of power-play goals for the Kings, who lost for the fourth time in their past five games (1-2-2). Jonathan Quick had 36 saves for Los Angeles, which lost to open a four-game homestand.

The Senators grabbed the early 1-0 lead 4:55 into the game when Tkachuk scored off a rebound from the end boards for his ninth goal of the season and second in two games. The Senators took 19 of their 39 shots in the first period.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kings got even when Kaliyev scored the first of his two power-play goals in the second period, the first at the 10:23 mark when he ripped a shot from one knee along the edge of the right circle.

The Senators went back on top 2-1 less than two minutes later when DeBrincat scored his own power-play goal, squeezing the puck between the pad of Quick and the left post for his sixth of the season.

Kaliyev tied it again at 17:35 of the second period when he ripped another shot from the right circle, finding the top left corner of the goal for his eighth of the season. It was also Kaliyev's team-leading sixth power-play goal in 23 games, matching his total from 80 games last season.

The game was the first of two between the teams from rival conferences in 10 days, with a repeat matchup set for Dec. 6 at Ottawa.

--Field Level Media

