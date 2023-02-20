Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL

Senators continue hot streak by routing Blues

Tim Stutzle scored twice and earned an assist as the Ottawa Senators routed the visiting St. Louis Blues 7-2 Sunday.

Feb 19, 2023; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; St. Louis Blues center Robert Thomas (18) faces off against Ottawa Senators left wing Brady Tkachuk (7) in the first period at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 19, 2023; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; St. Louis Blues center Robert Thomas (18) faces off against Ottawa Senators left wing Brady Tkachuk (7) in the first period at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports
Marc DesRosiers/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
February 19, 2023 09:05 PM

Tim Stutzle scored twice and earned an assist as the Ottawa Senators routed the visiting St. Louis Blues 7-2 Sunday.

Brady Tkachuk and Alex DeBrincat had a goal and had two assists apiece for the streaking Senators, who are 7-1-1 in their last nine games.

Shane Pinto and Drake Batherson each added a goal and an assist for Ottawa. Ridly Greig scored his first NHL goal, Claude Giroux had two assists and Mads Sogaard made 30 saves.

Colton Parayko and Tyler Pitlick scored for the Blues and goaltender Thomas Greiss made 27 saves in his first start since Jan. 26.

The Blues have lost two games by a combined score of 11-3 since trading captain Ryan O'Reilly and forward Noel Acciari to Toronto Friday night. Adding to their pain Sunday was the loss of winger Jake Neighbours, who suffered an upper-body injury on his first shift of the game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pinto started the offensive onslaught for the Senators by scoring off the rush with 4:03 left in the first period. He raced up the ice to convert Batherson's cross-ice pass from the left wing.

DeBrincat doubled Ottawa's lead with a power-play goal 1:51 into the second period. Stutzle fired a seam pass to DeBrincat for a one-time blast from the bottom of the left circle.

Stutzle made it 3-0 by breaking in with a lead pass from Tkachuk off the rush. Tkachuk scored less than 2:30 later by deflecting Giroux's rising shot from the blue line.

The Senators pushed their lead to 5-0 with 7:25 left in the second period with another rush goal. This time Batherson drove to the left post to pound a one-time shot off DeBrincat's seam pass.

Stutzle's breakaway goal off Artem Zub's outlet pass in the third period made it 6-0.

Parayko put the Blues on the board by peeling out of the right corner and converting a backhand shot. Pitlick cut the lead to 6-2 by deflecting Justin Faulk's shot from the blue line, then Greig made it 7-2 for Ottawa during a late goal-mouth scramble.

--Field Level Media

Feb 19, 2023; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; St. Louis Blues defenseman Calle Rosen (43) steals with the puck against Ottawa Senators right wing Matthieu Joseph (21) in the first period at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Feb 19, 2023; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; St. Louis Blues defenseman Calle Rosen (43) steals with the puck against Ottawa Senators right wing Matthieu Joseph (21) in the first period at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 19, 2023; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; St. Louis Blues goalie Thomas Greiss (1) makes a save in front of Ottawa Senators right wing Alex DeBrincat (12) and left wing Brady Tkachuk (7) in the first period at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Feb 19, 2023; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; St. Louis Blues goalie Thomas Greiss (1) makes a save in front of Ottawa Senators right wing Alex DeBrincat (12) and left wing Brady Tkachuk (7) in the first period at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 19, 2023; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; St. Louis Blues center Robert Thomas (18) faces off against Ottawa Senators left wing Tim Stutzle (18) in the first period at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Feb 19, 2023; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; St. Louis Blues center Robert Thomas (18) faces off against Ottawa Senators left wing Tim Stutzle (18) in the first period at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
Feb 19, 2023; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Nashville Predators center Juuso Parssinen (75) passes during the first period against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Ryan Hartman's late goal lifts Wild over Predators
Ryan Hartman scored with 21 seconds remaining and the Minnesota Wild defeated the Nashville Predators 4-3 on Sunday after surrendering a two-goal, third-period lead.
February 19, 2023 09:06 PM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Feb 18, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Kings left wing Kevin Fiala (22) celebrates with Los Angeles Kings left wing Alex Iafallo (19) after scoring the fifth goal of the first period against the Arizona Coyotes at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Kings squander 5-goal first period, edge Coyotes in SO
Kevin Fiala had two goals and an assist, and the Los Angeles Kings held on for a 6-5 shootout win against the visiting Arizona Coyotes on Saturday night.
February 19, 2023 06:11 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Feb 18, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Corey Perry (10) warms up before a game against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Knights prevail in high-scoring affair with Lightning
Jonathan Marchessault scored two goals and Shea Theodore had a goal and two assists to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 5-4 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday night in Las Vegas.
February 19, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Feb 18, 2023; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen (55) skates after Vancouver Canucks forward J.T. Miller (9) in the first period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Elias Pettersson racks up 5 points as Canucks beat Flyers
Elias Pettersson had two goals and three assists and Anthony Beauvillier scored twice as the host Vancouver Canucks halted one losing streak and extended another with a 6-2 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday.
February 19, 2023 05:49 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media