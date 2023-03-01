Senators clobber Red Wings for second straight night

Tim Stutzle scored on a penalty shot, Austin Watson added two first-period goals and the host Ottawa Senators defeated the Detroit Red Wings for the second consecutive night, winning 6-1 on Tuesday.

Alex DeBrincat and Claude Giroux each contributed a goal and an assist. Brady Tkachuk also scored and Stutzle added two assists for Ottawa, which has won three straight.

The Senators, who clinched the season series 3-1, collected a 6-2 victory on Monday as Giroux supplied a goal and three assists.

Mads Sogaard made 16 saves Tuesday to record the goaltending victory.

Dominik Kubalik had the lone goal for Detroit, which lost its third straight. Ville Husso made 21 saves.

The Red Wings were 0-for-8 on the power play and only managed five shots during those man advantages. In contrast, the Senators scored on two of their six power plays.

Ottawa jumped to a 4-1 lead in the first period, scoring on the penalty shot, short-handed, even strength and the power play.

Kubalik opened the scoring on a shot just outside the left circle off a feed from Olli Maatta.

Ottawa was awarded a penalty shot at 4:08 after Filip Hronek was penalized trying to stop Stutzle. The Ottawa forward then beat Husso on the stick side.

Following a Detroit giveaway at center ice, Watson scored a short-handed goal on a breakaway. Dylan Gambrell was credited with the assist.

Watson scored his second goal of the night off a pass from Derick Brassard at 15:46.

David Perron was sent to the penalty box for high-sticking Watson on the goal, and DeBrincat cashed in 23 seconds later on a blast from the left side.

With Dylan Larkin in the penalty box for interference, the Senators scored another power-play goal midway through the second period. Giroux took a shot from near the blue line that got past a screened Husso. DeBrincat and Stutzle picked up the assists.

Tkachuk redirected a shot by Giroux five minutes into the third period to make it 6-1.

--Field Level Media