Semyon Varlamov, Islanders blank Blackhawks

Semyon Varlamov stopped all 21 shots he faced Sunday night, as the New York Islanders rode a dominant second period to a 3-0 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks in Elmont, N.Y.

Dec 4, 2022; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders defenseman Alexander Romanov (28) controls the puck against Chicago Blackhawks center Jason Dickinson (17) during the first period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Salus-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2022; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders defenseman Alexander Romanov (28) controls the puck against Chicago Blackhawks center Jason Dickinson (17) during the first period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Salus-USA TODAY Sports
Thomas Salus/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
December 05, 2022 02:26 AM
It was the first shutout this season for Varlamov, the backup to Ilya Sorokin, and the 37th of his career.

Matt Martin scored shortly before the midway point of the second before Zach Parise and Brock Nelson added goals 43 seconds apart later in the period for the Islanders, who snapped a two-game losing streak.

Goalie Arvid Soderblom recorded 37 saves for the Blackhawks, who snapped an eight-game losing streak Saturday night. Chicago hasn't won consecutive games since a four-game winning streak from Oct. 15-25.

The Islanders outshot the Blackhawks 10-8 in the first before taking control in the second, when they scored three goals while outshooting the visitors 20-6.

Martin opened the scoring in unusual fashion with a review-aided goal 8:58 into the period. Scott Mayfield passed into the crease to Casey Cizikas, whose backhand shot was deflected by Soderblom. The puck skittered underneath the legs of Filip Roos, who was battling Martin for position prior to Cizikas' shot.

Martin was still dueling with Roos as he was knocked over from behind by Blackhawks right winger Taylor Raddysh, but the Islanders right winger but was able to get his stick on the loose puck and nudge it under the pads of Soderblom, who tried shoveling the puck out after it'd crossed the goal line.

The play was reviewed at the next whistle and the goal was awarded to Martin.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau got a stick on a clearing pass by Jonathan Toews in the Blackhawks' zone to begin the sequence that ended with Parise.

Parise doubled the lead when he got a stick on Adam Pelech's shot from the middle of the left faceoff circle with 5:29 left.

The Islanders quickly added another goal after Anders Lee won a battle for the puck in the New York zone with Caleb Jones.

Nelson retrieved the puck and dished to Lee, who passed to Anthony Beauvillier. The left winger passed to an open Nelson, who went to one knee and fired a slap shot that sailed beyond the extended stick of Jake McCabe and over Soderblom's glove hand.

--Field Level Media

