Second-round pick Maxim Strbak offers Buffalo 'huge upside' and a lot of potential on the blue line

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The excitement was clear while listening to general manager, Kevyn Adams, and director of amateur scouting, Jerry Forton, talk about Maxim Strbak Thursday afternoon.

When Strbak was still on the board early in the second round, it was an easy decision for the Buffalo Sabres at pick No. 45.

There’s “a lot to like” about the Slovakian defenseman and his future.

“We think he has huge upside and potential,” Adams said. “He’s big and long and to me, he’s just scratching the surface of what he ultimately can be.”

“I think he showed in the USHL some really high-end games, and I actually think he played his best hockey at the under-20s and certainly the under-18s,” Forton added. “So when he got amongst his peers and in a more comfortable setting, I think he kind of reverted more to the natural player that he is.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He’s got some similarities to Gavin (McCarthy) as they’re both mean and hard to play against kids. Max also has an absolute bomb from the point and I think you see a little bit more of a (power play) element. He’s a captain, a leader by all accounts on every team he’s played for and the development path, going to Michigan State – he’s going to continue to get bigger, stronger there. When you meet this kid, his maturity is way beyond his years.”

Forton added the organization is very confident Strbak will become a “more polished” blue liner and he has no doubts he’ll become a second or third-pair defenseman in the NHL. He'll be a freshman at Michigan State this upcoming season.

Strbak had his share of ups and downs in Sioux Falls this year but quietly continued to impress and climb draft boards.

The Stampede struggled as a team too, missing the playoffs and finishing with the USHL’s third-worst record at 23-31-5-3.

Maxim Strbak made an immediate impact with the Sioux Falls Stampede, scoring a goal and adding an assist in his first game. Strbak racked up 10 points (3-7-10) in his first 15 games last fall and finished his rookie season with five goals and 18 points in 46 games. Rob Beer / The Rink Live

Strbak played in 46 games during the 2022-23 campaign, averaging just under 20 minutes per night. He played on both the penalty kill and power play for the Stampede too and also chipped in offensively, finishing the season with five goals and 18 points.

However, it was mainly the defense that impressed in his rookie season — which was also his first in North America.

“I think I’m a two-way defenseman, maybe a little better defensively, but I want to try to be an all-around defenseman,” Strbak said. “I can shut down plays and gain momentum from that and I’m not afraid to play the body or support the rush.

"I just like to make the easy, simple plays and do whatever I can to help the team.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Strbak was the first of four defensemen the Sabres drafted Thursday morning, McCarthy, Sean Keohane and Norwin Panocha being the others.

McCarthy (Muskegon) and Strbak were the USHL’s second and third-highest-rated defensemen in Central Scouting’s final draft rankings.

Eric Rud, Strbak’s coach in Sioux Falls, referred to him as an “old-school defenseman” earlier this month and added he was impressed with Strbak’s progression as the season went along — which the Sabres were impressed with too.

Strbak saw that growth himself and now hopes to continue his development at the college level.

“I think I became a more mature player and my game grew at both ends of the ice,” Strbak said. “I had to adjust to the North American style of hockey, but I think last season will help me incredibly and help me in the future.”

While Maxim Strbak isn’t the biggest defenseman on the planet, he stands at 6-foot-2 and isn’t afraid to use his body. Size was the theme of Buffalo’s draft haul this year. “We want really good, competitive hockey players that we think are gonna help us be a great team and a lot of these kids also happen to be pretty big, so that’s just kind of the way it fell,” general manager Kevyn Adams said. Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live

Strbak hopes that future includes a successful career wearing blue and gold. He had several “really nice conversations” with the organization throughout the year and got a chance to meet some more personnel and explore the city earlier this month while visiting for the NHL Draft Combine.

While he knows it’s only the start and he’ll have to continue working if he wants to ever become a Sabre, Thursday is a day Strbak and his family will forever cherish.

“It’s been a dream of mine since I was a little kid and for most hockey players, this is what they dream about,” he said. “And to finally hear your name called, it’s just an incredible feeling to have this for all of the work you put in.

ADVERTISEMENT

"So to share this moment with my family has been a dream come true.”