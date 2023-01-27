ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Second-period surge sends Blackhawks past Flames

Boris Katchouk, Jason Dickinson and Sam Lafferty scored in the second period as the visiting Chicago Blackhawks collected four unanswered goals in a 5-1 victory over the Calgary Flames on Thursday.

Jan 26, 2023; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Seth Jones (4) skates during the warmup period against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 26, 2023; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Seth Jones (4) skates during the warmup period against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
Sergei Belski/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
January 27, 2023 03:46 AM
Share

Boris Katchouk, Jason Dickinson and Sam Lafferty scored in the second period as the visiting Chicago Blackhawks collected four unanswered goals in a 5-1 victory over the Calgary Flames on Thursday.

Taylor Raddysh and Connor Murphy also scored for the Blackhawks, who went into the game at the bottom of the league standings and snapped a two-game losing streak despite being without captain Jonathan Toews due to non-COVID illness.

Chicago goaltender Jaxson Stauber made 34 saves, 18 in the third period, in his second NHL start. Stauber has won both of his games.

Jonathan Huberdeau scored for the Flames, who were defeated by the Blackhawks for the second time this month. Goalie Jacob Markstrom stopped 24 shots.

With the score tied 1-1, Katchouk's second goal of the season at 9:39 of the second period sent his team away. The second-year player made a triumphant return to the lineup after being a healthy scratch for the nine previous games when he buried a slap shot from the high slot.

ADVERTISEMENT

Luke Philp, a former Flames prospect from the nearby city of Canmore who was playing his second NHL game, collected an assist for his first career point.

The visitors pulled away with a pair of goals 32 seconds apart, starting with Dickinson's sixth of the season at 15:37 of the middle frame. Dickinson was sprung on a partial breakaway and chipped a forehand into the net.

Lafferty notched his eighth goal of the campaign when he finished a two-on-one rush feed from Colin Blackwell to make it a 4-1 affair. Lafferty has scored three goals in the past four games.

The Flames pressed in the third period but could not mount any form of a comeback before Murphy's empty-net goal rounded out the scoring with 43 seconds to go.

The Blackhawks have compiled an 8-2-4 record in their last 14 visits to Calgary.

Chicago had more jump from the drop of the puck and was rewarded when Raddysh opened the scoring at the 17:47 mark. He converted a wrist shot from the left circle for his 13th goal of the season.

Huberdeau replied with 27.7 seconds left in the first period to make it a 1-1 game, collecting his 10th of the season when he showed quick hands from in close, but his team failed to build any momentum.

--Field Level Media

ADVERTISEMENT

Jan 26, 2023; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane (88) skates during the warmup period against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Jan 26, 2023; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane (88) skates during the warmup period against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 26, 2023; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Jaxson Stauber (30) guards his net during the warmup period against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Jan 26, 2023; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Jaxson Stauber (30) guards his net during the warmup period against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 26, 2023; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane (88) skates during the warmup period against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Jan 26, 2023; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane (88) skates during the warmup period against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
Jan 26, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; St. Louis Blues had coach Craig Berube looks on in the first period against the Arizona Coyotes at Mullett Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Nick Schmaltz nets hat trick as Coyotes blank Blues
Nick Schmaltz scored his first career hat trick and added an assist to lead the Arizona Coyotes over the visiting St. Louis Blues 5-0 Thursday night in Tempe, Ariz.
January 27, 2023 03:48 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Jan 26, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes (86) skates the puck into the offensive zone during the second period against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Predators capitalize on Devils turnovers in comeback win
Matt Duchene and Filip Forsberg scored off turnovers in the third period for the host Nashville Predators, who overcame a trio of one-goal deficits to beat the New Jersey Devils, 6-4, on Thursday night.
January 27, 2023 03:16 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Jan 26, 2023; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Philadelphia Flyers center Scott Laughton (21) rebounds as Minnesota Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) defends in the first period at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Wild earn OT win in fight-filled game with Flyers
Mats Zuccarello scored at 2:08 of overtime to lift the Minnesota Wild past the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 on Thursday in Saint Paul, Minn.
January 27, 2023 03:10 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Jan 26, 2023; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck (37) makes a save on a Buffalo Sabres shot during the first period at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: Terrence Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Sabres top Jets, run win streak to five
Tage Thompson had a goal and an assist to help the visiting Buffalo Sabres to their fifth straight win, 3-2 over the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday.
January 27, 2023 03:06 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media