Sam Reinhart scores twice, Panthers continue Devils' skid

Sam Reinhart scored twice and the Florida Panthers defeated the New Jersey Devils 4-2 on Saturday night in Newark, N.J.

Gustav Forsling and Carter Verhaeghe also scored for Florida and Sergei Bobrovsky made 30 saves in the victory.

John Marino scored for New Jersey and Akira Schmid stopped 25 of 28 shots for the Devils, which have now lost a season-worst five straight.

Reinhart gave Florida a 1-0 lead at 8:54 of the first period on the power play when his attempted backhand pass to Matthew Tkachuk deflected off a New Jersey defender and in the net for his 10th goal of the season.

Forsling doubled Florida's lead at 7:49 of the second period, picking the top corner over Schmid's glove after a feed from Zac Dalpe. The Panthers created the chance with a strong forecheck that forced a turnover and then evolved into an open look for Forsling.

New Jersey got back into the game with a little bit of controversy when John Marino scored to make it 2-1 at 11:27 of the second period.

Dawson Mercer skated in front of the Panthers net and seemed to interfere with Bobrovsky. The Panthers goalie was spun around and immediately complained to the referee when Marino's point shot went into the net while he was still recovering from the alleged interference.

Florida challenged the play, but was given a penalty for delay of game after losing the challenge.

Reinhart added his second goal with 40 seconds remaining in the second period to make it 3-1. Aaron Ekblad took a shot from the point, which Reinhart deftly tipped past Schmid to give New Jersey a two-goal cushion before the third period.

Florida needed that insurance marker after Erik Haula scored his second goal of the season with 3:30 remaining to make it 3-2.

Verhaeghe scored an empty net goal with 1:11 remaining to ice the victory.

Florida had nearly added a fourth goal earlier with 11:37 remaining. Dougie Hamilton almost cleared a rebound into his own net off Jonas Siegenthaler, but Siegenthaler was able to make a last-second clearance off the goal line with his backhand.

--Field Level Media

