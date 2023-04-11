Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL

Sabres keep playoff hopes alive by beating Rangers in shootout

Casey Mittelstadt scored the game-tying goal and the deciding goal in the shootout to lift the Buffalo Sabres to a 3-2 win over the host New York Rangers on Monday.

Apr 10, 2023; New York, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres right wing JJ Peterka (77) celebrates his goal against the New York Rangers during the first period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 10, 2023; New York, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres right wing JJ Peterka (77) celebrates his goal against the New York Rangers during the first period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con
By Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
April 11, 2023 at 1:17 AM

Casey Mittelstadt scored the game-tying goal and the deciding goal in the shootout to lift the Buffalo Sabres to a 3-2 win over the host New York Rangers on Monday.

Mittelstadt tied it 2-2 at 8:13 of the third period, converting on a rebound on the doorstep.

After each team failed to convert on its first three tries in the shootout, Owen Power scored for Buffalo and Vladimir Tarasenko responded for New York. Mittelstadt scored backhand to put the Sabres back in front, and Kaapo Kakko missed wide on the Rangers' last chance.

JJ Peterka scored and Devon Levi made 26 saves for the Sabres (40-32-7, 87 points), who moved to within four points of the final wild card in the Eastern Conference with three games remaining.

Artemi Panarin scored twice for the Rangers (47-21-13, 107 points), who remain a point behind the New Jersey Devils for second place in the Metropolitan Division. Igor Shesterkin made 37 saves.

ADVERTISEMENT

Buffalo dominated the opening period, outshooting New York 14-4, including an 8-1 shot advantage eight and a half minutes in.

Shesterkin held the fort, denying Tage Thompson on a one-timer from above the right circle off a drop pass from Dylan Cozens and getting in front of another one-timer a minute later, this time from Peyton Krebs in the left circle.

Peterka gave the Sabres a 1-0 lead at 14:24 of the first period. Jack Quinn collected Peterka's pass attempt in the left circle before going to the goal line and feeding a backhand to his fellow rookie, who had moved to the front of the net, for a tap-in.

Panarin tied 1-1 on the power play at 1:01 of the second period. Mika Zibanejad dished a cross-ice pass over to Panarin at the left faceoff dot, beating Levi short side.

Panarin then put the Rangers in front 2-1 at 11:12, when he was left uncovered in the left circle to finish off a pass from Tarasenko with a one-timer.

Levi stood tall late in the frame as New York looked to add to their lead. He stopped Vincent Trocheck's wrist shot off a 2-on-1 with four minutes left and soon after denied Kakko on the doorstep, then defenseman Niko Mikkola streaking into the slot.

--Field Level Media

Apr 10, 2023; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) and Buffalo Sabres right wing Alex Tuch (89) fight for the puck during the first period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Apr 10, 2023; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) and Buffalo Sabres right wing Alex Tuch (89) fight for the puck during the first period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 10, 2023; New York, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres center Peyton Krebs (19) plays the puck against New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox (23) during the first period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Apr 10, 2023; New York, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres center Peyton Krebs (19) plays the puck against New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox (23) during the first period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 10, 2023; New York, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres left wing Jordan Greenway (12) skates with the puck against New York Rangers defenseman K'Andre Miller (79) and center Barclay Goodrow (21) during the first period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Apr 10, 2023; New York, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres left wing Jordan Greenway (12) skates with the puck against New York Rangers defenseman K'Andre Miller (79) and center Barclay Goodrow (21) during the first period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
Apr 10, 2023; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Dallas Stars center Radek Faksa (12) and Detroit Red Wings defenseman Simon Edvinsson (3) battle for the puck in the first period at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Roope Hintz, Stars put away Red Wings
Roope Hintz had a goal and three assists to help the Dallas Stars earn a 6-1 road win over the Detroit Red Wings on Monday.
April 11, 2023 02:18 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Apr 10, 2023; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals center Dylan Strome (17) scores a goal on New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin (30) in the first period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Capitals strike early, cruise past Islanders
Dylan Strome and Rasmus Sandin scored 27 seconds apart as the Washington Capitals took control just over a minute into the first period and never let up to beat the visiting New York Islanders 5-2 on Monday night.
April 11, 2023 02:13 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Apr 10, 2023; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Ottawa Senators left wing Tim Stutzle (18) celebrates his goal scored in the first period against the Carolina Hurricanes at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Claude Giroux hits milestone, nets game-winner as Sens top Canes
Claude Giroux collected his 1,000th NHL point and the game-winning score while recording two goals and an assist to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 3-2 win over the visiting Carolina Hurricanes on Monday.
April 11, 2023 02:10 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Apr 10, 2023; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers center Sam Reinhart (13) moves the puck during the second period against the Toronto Maple Leafs at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
John Tavares lifts Maple Leafs past Panthers in OT
John Tavares scored with 22 seconds left in overtime and Ilya Samsonov made 45 saves to lead the Toronto Maple Leafs past the Florida Panthers 2-1 on Monday night in Sunrise, Fla.
April 11, 2023 01:59 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT