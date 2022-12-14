SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

Sabres erupt for six goals in third to blast Kings

Craig Anderson made 40 saves, and the Buffalo Sabres exploded for six third-period goals in a 6-0 shutout of the visiting Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday.

Dec 13, 2022; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin (26) tries to block a shot by Los Angeles Kings center Anze Kopitar (11) during the first period at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 13, 2022; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin (26) tries to block a shot by Los Angeles Kings center Anze Kopitar (11) during the first period at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
Timothy T. Ludwig/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
December 14, 2022 02:01 AM
Craig Anderson made 40 saves, and the Buffalo Sabres exploded for six third-period goals in a 6-0 shutout of the visiting Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday.

The game was scoreless until Tage Thompson's power-play marker at 1:21 of the third period. That tally opened the floodgates for the 14th six-goal period in Sabres history, and the second such outburst within the last week. Buffalo also had six goals in the first period of its 9-4 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Dec. 7.

Thompson had two goals and an assist, and Dylan Cozens recorded three assists. In other multi-point performances, Victor Olofsson and Alex Tuch each collected a goal and an assist and Rasmus Asplund had two assists.

Peyton Krebs and JJ Peterka scored Buffalo's other two goals.

Buffalo ended a two-game (0-1-1) winless streak with its first shutout of the season, and Anderson's first shutout in three seasons. Anderson's last shutout was on March 26, 2019, when the veteran goalie was a member of the Ottawa Senators.

The Kings are 1-2-1 in their last four games, with their only two shutout losses of the season coming during this stretch.

Los Angeles outshot the Sabres by a 40-31 margin, including a lopsided 16-3 advantage in the first period. However, Anderson held steady against the pressure, with nine of his 40 saves coming during the Kings' three unsuccessful power-play attempts.

The Sabres were 3-for-6 on the power play, continuing the team's season-long success with the extra attacker. Buffalo entered the game fourth in the NHL in power-play percentage.

Thompson is among the NHL's leaders in goals (23) and points (44). Tuesday marked the sixth time this season that Thompson has recorded at least three points in a game.

Pheonix Copley stopped 25 of 31 shots. The Los Angeles netminder was looking solid for much of the game, until the short-handed play and the Sabres' pressure finally caught up to the Kings.

--Field Level Media

Dec 13, 2022; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres defenseman Jacob Bryson (78) falls as Los Angeles Kings right wing Arthur Kaliyev (34) goes after a loose puck during the first period at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Dec 13, 2022; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres defenseman Jacob Bryson (78) falls as Los Angeles Kings right wing Arthur Kaliyev (34) goes after a loose puck during the first period at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 13, 2022; Buffalo, New York, USA; Los Angeles Kings left wing Trevor Moore (12) skates with the puck as Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin (26) defends during the first period at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Dec 13, 2022; Buffalo, New York, USA; Los Angeles Kings left wing Trevor Moore (12) skates with the puck as Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin (26) defends during the first period at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 13, 2022; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres goaltender Craig Anderson (41) makes a pad save during the first period against the Los Angeles Kings at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Dec 13, 2022; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres goaltender Craig Anderson (41) makes a pad save during the first period against the Los Angeles Kings at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

