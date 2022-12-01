SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

Sabres cap furious rally with shootout win over Wings

Jack Quinn scored in the third round of a shootout to lift the Buffalo Sabres to a 5-4 road win over the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday.

Nov 30, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Buffalo Sabres right wing Jack Quinn (22) skates with the puck in the first period against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
Rick Osentoski/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
December 01, 2022 05:27 AM
Quinn's goal was the only one of the shootout, although David Perron and Dylan Larkin each hit the post on their shootout attempts for Detroit.

Dylan Cozens scored twice for Buffalo, while Oskar Sundqvist also had two goals for Detroit.

The Red Wings were 0-for-7 on the power play and failed to convert on a 2-man advantage they had for 1:27 that started when there was with 2:16 remaining in the game.

Detroit trailed 4-1 in the third period, but tied the game at 4-4 on three goals in a span of 5:40.

Perron made it 4-2 on a goal with 13:09 remaining in the game, and then Sundqvist scored back-to-back goals with 9:19 left and 7:29 remaining to bring the Red Wings back to even.

The Red Wings took an early lead, going up 1-0 just 1:20 into the game when Jonatan Berggren fired a shot from the top of the right face-off circle that got through traffic in front of the Buffalo goal and past Sabres goalie Craig Anderson (41 saves).

Buffalo tied the game at 1-1 with 15:07 left in the first period on a short-handed goal by Cozens, who poked a loose puck at center ice past Detroit defensemen, caught up to it in the Red Wings zone and got off a shot that beat Detroit goalie Alex Nedeljkovic (30 saves) in between his pads.

Buffalo then took a 2-1 lead with 11:35 left in the first on the first career goal by Mattias Samuelsson, who fired an innocent-looking wrist shot that hit Nedeljkovic in the chest, bounced behind him and went into the net.

Cozens scored his second goal with 11:48 remaining in the second to give Buffalo a 3-1 lead, and then Jeff Skinner gave the Sabres a 4-1 lead with 9:43 left in the second on a Buffalo power play.

--Field Level Media

Nov 30, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings defenseman Filip Hronek (17) skates with the puck defended by Buffalo Sabres right wing Tage Thompson (72) in the first period at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 30, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings defenseman Jordan Oesterle (82) and Buffalo Sabres left wing Victor Olofsson (71) battle for the puck in the first period at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 30, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Buffalo Sabres right wing Tage Thompson (72) takes a shot defended by Detroit Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider (53) in the first period at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
