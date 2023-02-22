Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL

Ryan O'Reilly's 4-point hat trick sends Leafs past Sabres

Ryan O'Reilly had three goals and an assist as the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Buffalo Sabres 6-3 Tuesday night.

Feb 21, 2023; Buffalo, New York, USA; Toronto Maple Leafs left wing Michael Bunting (58) takes a shot on gaol and scores during the first period against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 21, 2023; Buffalo, New York, USA; Toronto Maple Leafs left wing Michael Bunting (58) takes a shot on gaol and scores during the first period against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
Timothy T. Ludwig/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
February 22, 2023 02:40 AM

Ryan O'Reilly had three goals and an assist as the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Buffalo Sabres 6-3 Tuesday night.

O'Reilly completed his fourth career hat trick with an empty-net goal at 18:50 of the third period. Mitchell Marner earned his career-best fifth assist of the game on the play, making him the first NHL player to log five assists in a game this season.

The last Maple Leaf to log at least five assists in a game was Doug Gilmour on Jan. 22, 1997, against the Calgary Flames.

John Tavares added a goal and three assists, William Nylander had a goal and an assist and Michael Bunting also scored for Toronto. Ilya Samsonov made 29 saves for the win, Toronto's third in four games.

Alex Tuch had a goal and an assist for Buffalo. Jack Quinn and Jeff Skinner also scored for the Sabres, who were returning from a 2-1-0 road trip and had won two straight.

ADVERTISEMENT

Buffalo goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen allowed four goals on 10 shots before Craig Anderson took over in the first period. Anderson made 17 saves.

Toronto took a 4-0 lead in the first period.

O'Reilly scored twice within 37 seconds to open the scoring. They were his first two goals since joining the Maple Leafs in a trade on Friday from the St. Louis Blues.

O'Reilly, a former Sabre, scored from 25 feet on a pass from Marner at 3:51 following a Buffalo turnover.

Marner then set up O'Reilly for his 14th goal of the season on a backhand at 4:28.

Tavares scored his 26th goal of the season at 7:14 on a 15-foot wrist shot with O'Reilly and Marner earning assists.

Bunting netted his 19th of the season at 12:09 on Morgan Rielly's pass after a neutral-zone turnover. Anderson then replaced Luukkonen.

Nylander scored his 32nd goal of the season at 14:36 of the second period on a power play with Tavares and Marner earning the assists. The goal came 25 seconds after Jacob Bryson was assessed a tripping penalty.

ADVERTISEMENT

Quinn scored his ninth goal of the season on an odd-man rush at 5:12 of the third period to end Samsonov's shutout bid. Casey Mittelstadt earned the assist.

Tuch produced his 27th goal of the season at 8:01 of the third on assists from Tage Thompson and Henri Jokiharju.

Skinner scored his 22nd at 16:29 of the third off assists from Rasmus Dahlin and Tuch before O'Reilly capped the scoring, with an assist from Marner.

--Field Level Media

What to read next
Feb 21, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators left wing Cole Smith (36) celebrates with teammates after a goal during the first period against the Vancouver Canucks at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Predators blow lead but edge Canucks in shootout
Matt Duchene scored the only goal in a shootout as the host Nashville Predators bounced back from allowing two late goals to beat the Vancouver Canucks 5-4 on Tuesday.
February 22, 2023 03:55 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Feb 20, 2023; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames defenseman Noah Hanifin (55) skates during the first period against the Philadelphia Flyers at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Oilers lean on Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl in win vs. Flyers
Connor McDavid netted two goals and tallied one assist while Leon Draisaitl scored once in a three-point game to lead the host Edmonton Oilers to a 4-2 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday.
February 22, 2023 03:52 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Feb 21, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Vegas Golden Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy behind the bench against the Chicago Blackhawks during the first period at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Tyler Johnson's late heroics lift Blackhawks past Knights
Tyler Johnson scored the tying goal on a six-on-four power play with 55 seconds left and then scored the game-winner in a shootout to lead the Chicago Blackhawks to their third straight win, 3-2 over the visiting Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday.
February 22, 2023 03:42 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Feb 21, 2023; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild goaltender Filip Gustavsson (32) blocks a shot against the Los Angeles Kings in the first period at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Wild slow Kings' offense in 2-1 victory
Ryan Hartman scored two goals and Filip Gustavsson made 33 saves as the Minnesota Wild collected a 2-1 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday in Saint Paul, Minn.
February 22, 2023 03:07 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media