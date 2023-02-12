Ryan O'Reilly returns, sends Blues past Coyotes in OT

Ryan O'Reilly scored the winning goal 1:02 into overtime to lift the St. Louis Blues past the visiting Arizona Coyotes 6-5 Saturday night.

O'Reilly, playing in his first game since Dec. 31 after recovering from a broken foot, scored on a clean break-in as the Blues snapped their five-game losing streak.

Calle Rosen scored twice for St. Louis and Brandon Saad, Sammy Blais and Robert Thomas also scored. Jordan Kyrou and Brayden Schenn each had two assists and Jordan Binnington made 23 saves.

Kyrou exited the game late in the third period after taking a big hit.

Clayton Keller had two goals and one assist for the Coyotes, who extended their point streak to five games (2-0-3) after erasing a three-goal deficit in the third period.

Nick Schmaltz had a goal and three assists, Nick Bjugstad and Lawson Crouse scored for Arizona, Jusso Valimaki had four assists and Karel Vejmelka made 31 saves.

The Coyotes outshot the Blues 10-5 in the first period and took a 2-0 lead.

Keller broke in on the left wing, fired a shot and then lifted the rebound past Binnington 51 seconds into the game.

Then Schmaltz scored an inadvertent power-play goal at the 9:31 mark. His cross-crease pass caromed off Blues defenseman Colton Parayko and into the net.

Saad cut the Arizona lead to 2-1 midway through the second period on a clean break-in. Vejmelka stopped the initial shot, but Saad banked in the rebound from behind the net.

Blais tied the game 2-2 coming out of the penalty box. He took a long pass from Nick Leddy and beat Vejmelka with a one-on-one breakaway move.

Thomas put the Blues up 3-2 1:27 into the third period by taking Kyrou's pass and scoring from the slot.

Rosen made it 4-2 by joining the rush and converting Tyler Pitlick's cross-ice pass from the right wing. Then Rosen made it 5-2 stepping in from the point.

Keller cut the deficit to 5-3 with a bad-angle goal from the left corner. Schmaltz set up Bjugstad for a power-play goal, then Crouse tied it at 5-5 with less than a minute left from the slot after Arizona pulled Vejmelka.

