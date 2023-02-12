Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Ryan O'Reilly returns, sends Blues past Coyotes in OT

Ryan O'Reilly scored the winning goal 1:02 into overtime to lift the St. Louis Blues past the visiting Arizona Coyotes 6-5 Saturday night.

Feb 11, 2023; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Arizona Coyotes right wing Clayton Keller (9) is congratulated by teammates after scoring against the St. Louis Blues during the first period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 11, 2023; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Arizona Coyotes right wing Clayton Keller (9) is congratulated by teammates after scoring against the St. Louis Blues during the first period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
Jeff Curry/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
February 12, 2023 04:31 AM
Share

Ryan O'Reilly scored the winning goal 1:02 into overtime to lift the St. Louis Blues past the visiting Arizona Coyotes 6-5 Saturday night.

O'Reilly, playing in his first game since Dec. 31 after recovering from a broken foot, scored on a clean break-in as the Blues snapped their five-game losing streak.

Calle Rosen scored twice for St. Louis and Brandon Saad, Sammy Blais and Robert Thomas also scored. Jordan Kyrou and Brayden Schenn each had two assists and Jordan Binnington made 23 saves.

Kyrou exited the game late in the third period after taking a big hit.

Clayton Keller had two goals and one assist for the Coyotes, who extended their point streak to five games (2-0-3) after erasing a three-goal deficit in the third period.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nick Schmaltz had a goal and three assists, Nick Bjugstad and Lawson Crouse scored for Arizona, Jusso Valimaki had four assists and Karel Vejmelka made 31 saves.

The Coyotes outshot the Blues 10-5 in the first period and took a 2-0 lead.

Keller broke in on the left wing, fired a shot and then lifted the rebound past Binnington 51 seconds into the game.

Then Schmaltz scored an inadvertent power-play goal at the 9:31 mark. His cross-crease pass caromed off Blues defenseman Colton Parayko and into the net.

Saad cut the Arizona lead to 2-1 midway through the second period on a clean break-in. Vejmelka stopped the initial shot, but Saad banked in the rebound from behind the net.

Blais tied the game 2-2 coming out of the penalty box. He took a long pass from Nick Leddy and beat Vejmelka with a one-on-one breakaway move.

Thomas put the Blues up 3-2 1:27 into the third period by taking Kyrou's pass and scoring from the slot.

Rosen made it 4-2 by joining the rush and converting Tyler Pitlick's cross-ice pass from the right wing. Then Rosen made it 5-2 stepping in from the point.

ADVERTISEMENT

Keller cut the deficit to 5-3 with a bad-angle goal from the left corner. Schmaltz set up Bjugstad for a power-play goal, then Crouse tied it at 5-5 with less than a minute left from the slot after Arizona pulled Vejmelka.

--Field Level Media

Feb 11, 2023; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Arizona Coyotes right wing Clayton Keller (9) controls the puck against the St. Louis Blues during the first period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Feb 11, 2023; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Arizona Coyotes right wing Clayton Keller (9) controls the puck against the St. Louis Blues during the first period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 11, 2023; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Arizona Coyotes right wing Clayton Keller (9) is congratulated by teammates after scoring against the St. Louis Blues during the first period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Feb 11, 2023; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Arizona Coyotes right wing Clayton Keller (9) is congratulated by teammates after scoring against the St. Louis Blues during the first period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 11, 2023; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Blues left wing Nathan Walker (26) checks Arizona Coyotes center Barrett Hayton (29) during the first period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Feb 11, 2023; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Blues left wing Nathan Walker (26) checks Arizona Coyotes center Barrett Hayton (29) during the first period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
Feb 11, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Aneles Kings Dustin Brown (23) stands with his family as he retired jersey number is raised above the ice during a ceremony prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Penguins Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Adrian Kempe scores 4 goals in Kings’ rout of Penguins
Adrian Kempe scored four consecutive goals between the second and third periods as the Los Angeles Kings returned from their All-Star break in style by rolling past the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins 6-0 on Saturday.
February 12, 2023 05:59 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Feb 11, 2023; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Winnipeg Jets left wing Nikolaj Ehlers (27) skates past fans before a game against the Chicago Blackhawks at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Jets return from All-Star break with energy, coast by Blackhawks
Blake Wheeler had two goals and an assist and Josh Morrissey also scored and added a helper as the Winnipeg Jets returned from the All-Star break with a 4-1 win at home over the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday night.
February 12, 2023 05:40 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Feb 11, 2023; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Colorado Avalanche left wing Matt Nieto (83) looks on after scoring during the first period against the Florida Panthers at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Avalanche hold on for 5-3 win over Panthers
Nathan MacKinnon scored two goals and had one assist, leading the Colorado Avalanche to a 5-3 win over the Florida Panthers on Saturday night in Sunrise, Fla.
February 12, 2023 04:17 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Feb 11, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Nashville Predators defenseman Dante Fabbro (57) controls the puck against the Philadelphia Flyers in the first period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Matt Duchene propels Predators to OT win vs. Flyers
Matt Duchene scored 34 seconds into overtime to lift the Nashville Predators to a 2-1 victory over the host Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday afternoon.
February 12, 2023 04:02 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media