Ryan Hartman's late goal lifts Wild over Predators

Ryan Hartman scored with 21 seconds remaining and the Minnesota Wild defeated the Nashville Predators 4-3 on Sunday after surrendering a two-goal, third-period lead.

Hartman tipped Jonas Brodin's shot past Juuse Saros for the game-winner just 26 seconds after Nashville had tied it.

Kirill Kaprizov scored twice for Minnesota, which improved to 3-2-1 on its seven-game homestand. Filip Gustavsson made 23 saves. Kaprizov has four goals in his past four games and 33 for the season.

Tommy Novak scored his third goal in two games and had two assists for the Predators, who have lost three of four. Roman Josi had a goal and an assist, and Saros made 31 saves.

Nino Niederreiter tied the game 3-3 with 47 seconds left when he deflected Josi's shot past Gustavsson.

After a scoreless first period, the Wild lit the lamp to open the second. Frederick Gaudreau intercepted an errant clearing attempt and sent the puck towards the net, where it deflected in off Duhaime. It was Duhaime's first point in 18 games just nine seconds into the period.

The Wild increased their lead to 2-0 at 1:37. Saros made the initial save on Mats Zuccarello's shot from the left face-off circle, but Kaprizov knocked in the rebound from the slot for a power-play goal.

Zuccarello has six points (one goal, five assists) in a five-game point streak.

Novak entered the zone 2-on-1, kept the puck and beat Gustavsson high to the short side from the left circle to pull the Predators within 2-1 at 17:03.

Kaprizov made it 3-1 when he beat Saros glove side on a partial breakaway 1:23 into the third period.

Minnesota had a chance to put the game away, but Nashville killed off a four-minute double-minor penalty midway through the third period to keep it within reach.

Josi then pulled the Predators within 3-2 on a wrist shot from the top of the right circle at 15:04.

