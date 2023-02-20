Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL

Ryan Hartman's late goal lifts Wild over Predators

Ryan Hartman scored with 21 seconds remaining and the Minnesota Wild defeated the Nashville Predators 4-3 on Sunday after surrendering a two-goal, third-period lead.

Feb 19, 2023; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Nashville Predators center Juuso Parssinen (75) passes during the first period against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 19, 2023; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Nashville Predators center Juuso Parssinen (75) passes during the first period against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports
Matt Krohn/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
February 19, 2023 09:06 PM

Ryan Hartman scored with 21 seconds remaining and the Minnesota Wild defeated the Nashville Predators 4-3 on Sunday after surrendering a two-goal, third-period lead.

Hartman tipped Jonas Brodin's shot past Juuse Saros for the game-winner just 26 seconds after Nashville had tied it.

Kirill Kaprizov scored twice for Minnesota, which improved to 3-2-1 on its seven-game homestand. Filip Gustavsson made 23 saves. Kaprizov has four goals in his past four games and 33 for the season.

Tommy Novak scored his third goal in two games and had two assists for the Predators, who have lost three of four. Roman Josi had a goal and an assist, and Saros made 31 saves.

Nino Niederreiter tied the game 3-3 with 47 seconds left when he deflected Josi's shot past Gustavsson.

ADVERTISEMENT

After a scoreless first period, the Wild lit the lamp to open the second. Frederick Gaudreau intercepted an errant clearing attempt and sent the puck towards the net, where it deflected in off Duhaime. It was Duhaime's first point in 18 games just nine seconds into the period.

The Wild increased their lead to 2-0 at 1:37. Saros made the initial save on Mats Zuccarello's shot from the left face-off circle, but Kaprizov knocked in the rebound from the slot for a power-play goal.

Zuccarello has six points (one goal, five assists) in a five-game point streak.

Novak entered the zone 2-on-1, kept the puck and beat Gustavsson high to the short side from the left circle to pull the Predators within 2-1 at 17:03.

Kaprizov made it 3-1 when he beat Saros glove side on a partial breakaway 1:23 into the third period.

Minnesota had a chance to put the game away, but Nashville killed off a four-minute double-minor penalty midway through the third period to keep it within reach.

Josi then pulled the Predators within 3-2 on a wrist shot from the top of the right circle at 15:04.

--Field Level Media

ADVERTISEMENT

Feb 19, 2023; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Nashville Predators right wing Nino Niederreiter (22) skates with the puck while Minnesota Wild defenseman Alex Goligoski (33) defends during the first period at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Feb 19, 2023; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Nashville Predators right wing Nino Niederreiter (22) skates with the puck while Minnesota Wild defenseman Alex Goligoski (33) defends during the first period at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 19, 2023; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Nashville Predators center Philip Tomasino (26) skates with the puck while Minnesota Wild defenseman Jake Middleton (5) defends during the first period at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Feb 19, 2023; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Nashville Predators center Philip Tomasino (26) skates with the puck while Minnesota Wild defenseman Jake Middleton (5) defends during the first period at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 19, 2023; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon (46) and Nashville Predators center Yakov Trenin (13) battle for the puck during the first period at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Feb 19, 2023; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon (46) and Nashville Predators center Yakov Trenin (13) battle for the puck during the first period at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
Feb 19, 2023; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; St. Louis Blues center Robert Thomas (18) faces off against Ottawa Senators left wing Brady Tkachuk (7) in the first period at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Senators continue hot streak by routing Blues
Tim Stutzle scored twice and earned an assist as the Ottawa Senators routed the visiting St. Louis Blues 7-2 Sunday.
February 19, 2023 09:05 PM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Feb 18, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Kings left wing Kevin Fiala (22) celebrates with Los Angeles Kings left wing Alex Iafallo (19) after scoring the fifth goal of the first period against the Arizona Coyotes at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Kings squander 5-goal first period, edge Coyotes in SO
Kevin Fiala had two goals and an assist, and the Los Angeles Kings held on for a 6-5 shootout win against the visiting Arizona Coyotes on Saturday night.
February 19, 2023 06:11 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Feb 18, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Corey Perry (10) warms up before a game against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Knights prevail in high-scoring affair with Lightning
Jonathan Marchessault scored two goals and Shea Theodore had a goal and two assists to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 5-4 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday night in Las Vegas.
February 19, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Feb 18, 2023; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen (55) skates after Vancouver Canucks forward J.T. Miller (9) in the first period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Elias Pettersson racks up 5 points as Canucks beat Flyers
Elias Pettersson had two goals and three assists and Anthony Beauvillier scored twice as the host Vancouver Canucks halted one losing streak and extended another with a 6-2 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday.
February 19, 2023 05:49 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media