NHL

Roope Hintz's hat trick carries Stars past Blackhawks

By Field Level Media
March 03, 2023 03:16 AM

Roope Hintz notched a hat trick and Jamie Benn netted the game-winner early in the third period as the visiting Dallas Stars defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 5-2 on Thursday.

Dallas won for the second time in as many nights and the third time in four games (3-0-1). Miro Heiskanen, Joe Pavelski and Jason Robertson each had two assists for the Central Division-leading Stars, who outshot the Blackhawks 36-21.

After responding to the Stars' first two goals, the Blackhawks couldn't answer Benn, who snapped a tie 45 seconds into the third period. Benn got in front of the net and converted a centering pass from behind the goal, putting the puck past Chicago goaltender Petr Mrazek.

Esa Lindell tallied an empty-net goal with 1:25 remaining before Hintz cemented his hat trick on an empty-netter with 13.7 seconds to go.

With Jake Oettinger resting on the second night of a back-to-back and backup goalie Scott Wedgewood out due to a lower-body injury, Dallas gave Matt Murray his NHL debut.

The 25-year-old Alberta native made his first save 46 seconds into the game, gloving Cole Guttman's wrist shot from inside the left faceoff circle. Murray finished with 19 saves in the win.

Guttman solved Murray in the closing stages of the first period, responding to Hintz's first power-play goal when he scored on a rebound in front of the net at 15:54.

A second Hintz goal on the man advantage put the Stars ahead moments later, as the forward scored on a one-timer from Heiskanen at 17:05 of the first.

Chicago's Seth Jones scored on a wrist shot from the right point 26 seconds into the second period to tie the game at 2.

Hintz continued his strong stretch against the Blackhawks and the rest of the NHL. He has notched eight goals and 10 assists in his past 11 games against Chicago. Meanwhile, Hintz matched a career high by scoring a goal in his fourth consecutive game, tying the streak he produced in January 2022.

Chicago has lost six of its past seven meetings (1-3-3) with Dallas.

--Field Level Media

Mar 2, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; A woman writes a messages to former Chicago Blackhawks forward Patrick Kane (88) with chalk on a parking lot across from the United Center before a game between the Blackhawks and the Dallas Stars. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Mar 2, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; A woman writes a messages to former Chicago Blackhawks forward Patrick Kane (88) with chalk on a parking lot across from the United Center before a game between the Blackhawks and the Dallas Stars. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 2, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Messages to former Chicago Blackhawks forward Patrick Kane (88) are chalked on a parking lot across from the United Center before a game between the Blackhawks and the Dallas Stars. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Mar 2, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Messages to former Chicago Blackhawks forward Patrick Kane (88) are chalked on a parking lot across from the United Center before a game between the Blackhawks and the Dallas Stars. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 2, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; A sign outside the United Center thanks former Chicago Blackhawks forward Patrick Kane (88) before a game against the Dallas Stars. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Mar 2, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; A sign outside the United Center thanks former Chicago Blackhawks forward Patrick Kane (88) before a game against the Dallas Stars. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

