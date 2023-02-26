Sponsored By
NHL

Roope Hintz ties it, wins it for the Stars over Vegas

Roope Hintz scored the tying goal with 38 seconds left and then tallied the game-winner in the shootout as the Dallas Stars rallied for a 3-2 victory over the host Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday night.

Feb 25, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Dallas Stars defenseman Colin Miller (6) skates during the first period against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
February 26, 2023 05:17 AM

The Stars snapped a five-game losing streak.

Trailing 2-1, Dallas pulled goalie Jake Oettinger for an extra attacker with 2:12 remaining. Hintz tied it at the 19:22 mark when he fired a wrist shot from the high slot into the upper left corner of the net for his 24th goal of the season.

Oettinger, who finished with 41 saves, made a pad save on Paul Cotter to start the shootout. Jason Robertson then put Dallas ahead when he fired a shot past Vegas goalie Laurent Brossoit's glove side to improve to 5-for-6 in shootouts this season.

Oettinger then made a left pad save a Jack Eichel attempt to start the second round. Hintz, who was 0-for-7 in shootout tries, then clinched the victory with a wrist shot from the slot through Brossoit's pads.

Dallas closed to within two points of the Golden Knights for the No. 1 spot in the Western Conference with the win.

Rookie Wyatt Johnston also scored a goal and Jamie Benn added two assists for the Stars.

Eichel and Michael Amadio both scored goals for Vegas, which saw its six-game home winning streak snapped. Brossoit finished with 41 saves.

The Golden Knights took a 1-0 lead at the 12:00 mark of the second period on Amadio's 10th goal of the season. Defenseman Brayden McNabb got the primary assist with a slap pass from the left point that Amadio, stationed by the left side of the net, redirected past Oettinger's blocker side.

Dallas tied just 2:02 later when Johnston, left alone on the backdoor by the left post, tapped in a crossing pass from Ty Dellandrea for his 14th goal.

Eichel gave Vegas a 2-1 lead with 4:37 remaining in regulation. He took a pass from Chandler Stephenson on the left wing and then broke in and cut in front of the crease before wrapping a shot around Oettinger's left pad for his 20th goal of the season.

It's the sixth 20-goal season of Eichel's career.

--Field Level Media

