NHL

Roope Hintz, Stars put away Red Wings

Roope Hintz had a goal and three assists to help the Dallas Stars earn a 6-1 road win over the Detroit Red Wings on Monday.

By Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
April 11, 2023 at 2:18 AM

Roope Hintz had a goal and three assists to help the Dallas Stars earn a 6-1 road win over the Detroit Red Wings on Monday.

Jason Robertson had a goal and two assists for Dallas (45-21-14, 104 points), which has won four straight. Joe Pavelski notched his 1,000th career point with a second-period goal.

The Stars moved into a first-place tie with Colorado in the Central Division, although Colorado has a game in hand and would win a tiebreaker by virtue of more wins.

David Perron scored the lone goal of the game for Detroit (35-35-10, 80 points).

The Stars broke the game open early, scoring three goals in a span of 7:17 in the first period to take a 3-0 lead.

Hintz gave Dallas a 1-0 lead with 15:07 left in the first when he cut to the net and tipped in a pass from Thomas Harley. Then Esa Lindell fired a wrister from the top of the faceoff circle that eluded goaltender Ville Husso and gave the Stars a 2-0 lead with 12:01 remaining in the first.

Husso was pulled after giving up two goals in five shots he faced.

Dallas extended the lead with 7:50 left in the first when Ty Dellandrea cut to the front of the net, took a pass from Max Domi from behind the net and buried the chance.

Robertson scored 55 seconds into the second on a power play to give Dallas a 4-0 lead, and then Pavelski put the Stars up 5-0 with 16:23 to go in the second after tipping a point shot from Miro Heiskanen that got past Detroit backup goalie Magnus Hellberg.

Dallas then took a 6-0 lead when a point shot from Colin Miller hit Jamie Benn in the back and went into the goal with 5:41 to go in the second. The goal came on Dallas' 14th shot.

Detroit finally got on the board with 3:10 left in the second when Perron scored on a shot from the left faceoff circle.

--Field Level Media

