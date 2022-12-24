SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Roope Hintz scores twice as Stars rally past Canadiens

Rookie Wyatt Johnston scored the go-ahead goal on the power play with five minutes remaining and Roope Hintz scored twice as the Dallas Stars rallied from a 2-0 second-period deficit to defeat the visiting Montreal Canadiens 4-2 on Friday night.

Dec 23, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Montreal Canadiens defenseman Joel Edmundson (44) and center Jake Evans (71) and left wing Michael Pezzetta (55) and defenseman Jordan Harris (54) and defenseman David Savard (58) celebrates a power play goal scored by Evans against Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) during the first period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 23, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Montreal Canadiens defenseman Joel Edmundson (44) and center Jake Evans (71) and left wing Michael Pezzetta (55) and defenseman Jordan Harris (54) and defenseman David Savard (58) celebrates a power play goal scored by Evans against Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) during the first period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
December 24, 2022 03:18 AM
Share

Rookie Wyatt Johnston scored the go-ahead goal on the power play with five minutes remaining and Roope Hintz scored twice as the Dallas Stars rallied from a 2-0 second-period deficit to defeat the visiting Montreal Canadiens 4-2 on Friday night.

Johnston, a 19-year-old center who was the 23rd pick of the 2021 NHL Draft by the Stars, fired a shot from the slot that ricocheted right back to him and he buried the rebound into a wide-open right side of the net for his 10th goal of the season. The game winner also extended his goal streak to three games.

Hintz scored two power-play goals, Joel Kiviranta had an empty-net goal and Jason Robertson added two assists for Dallas, which enters the three-day holiday break with a three-point lead over the second-place Winnipeg Jets in the Central Division. Jake Oettinger finished with 22 saves for the Stars.

Michael Pezzetta had a goal and an assist and Jake Evans also scored for the Canadiens. Jake Allen stopped 32 of 35 shots.

Montreal, which entered the contest just 1-for-30 on the power play over its last nine games, took a 1-0 lead at the 4:04 mark on a power-play goal by Evans. Pezzetta hit Evans with a short pass in the slot and Evans then split defensemen Esa Lindell and Jani Hakanpaa before cutting to his right and firing a wrist shot inside the right post for his first goal in 34 games this season.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Canadiens extended their lead to 2-0 early in the second period on Pezzetta's second goal of the season on a wrist shot from the left circle that clanged off the crossbar and into the goal.

Dallas cut it to 2-1 at the 15:19 mark of the second period on a power-play goal by Hintz, who deflected a Jason Robertson shot over Allen's right shoulder.

The Stars tied it at the 2:27 mark of the third period on another power-play goal by Hintz, who deflected Robertson's wrist shot from the slot through Allen's pads for his 16th goal of the season, setting the stage for Johnston's game-winner.

--Field Level Media

Dec 23, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) makes a save on a shot by Montreal Canadiens center Jake Evans (71) during the first period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Dec 23, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) makes a save on a shot by Montreal Canadiens center Jake Evans (71) during the first period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 23, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Montreal Canadiens center Jake Evans (71) skates with the puck past Dallas Stars defenseman Ryan Suter (20) during the first period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Dec 23, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Montreal Canadiens center Jake Evans (71) skates with the puck past Dallas Stars defenseman Ryan Suter (20) during the first period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 23, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Montreal Canadiens left wing Mike Hoffman (68) and Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) and left wing Joel Kiviranta (25) battle for control of the puck in the Stars zone during the first period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Dec 23, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Montreal Canadiens left wing Mike Hoffman (68) and Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) and left wing Joel Kiviranta (25) battle for control of the puck in the Stars zone during the first period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
Dec 23, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) makes a save against the St. Louis Blues during the first period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Golden Knights rally late, best Blues in shootout
Mark Stone scored the winner in the fourth round of the shootout to go along with a goal and an assist and Chandler Stephenson had a goal and three assists to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 5-4 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Friday in Las Vegas.
December 24, 2022 08:17 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Dec 23, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) eyes a rebound against the Arizona Coyotes during the first period at Mullett Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Coyotes prevail in shootout, end Kings' win streak
Nick Bjugstad scored the winner in a shootout as the Arizona Coyotes snapped the Los Angeles Kings' four-game winning streak with a 2-1 victory on Friday in Tempe, Ariz.
December 24, 2022 08:04 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Dec 23, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers forward Warren Foegele (37) looks for a loose puck in front of Vancouver Canucks goaltender Collin Delia (60) during the third period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Canucks overtake Oilers for second straight comeback win
Bo Horvat scored twice, including the third-period, game-winning goal, in a four-point outing to lead the visiting Vancouver Canucks to a 5-2 comeback victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Friday.
December 24, 2022 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Dec 23, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators center Ryan Johansen (92) celebrates with teammates after a goal during the first period against the Colorado Avalanche at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Overtime goal caps Avalanche's comeback against Predators
Defenseman Samuel Girard scored 4:17 into overtime and Alexandar Georgiev made 37 saves to fuel the visiting Colorado Avalanche to a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Friday.
December 24, 2022 07:46 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media