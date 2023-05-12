Sponsored By
NHL

Roope Hintz-led Stars defeat Kraken to take 3-2 series lead

Roope Hintz had two goals and an assist for the Dallas Stars in a 5-2 win against the visiting Seattle Kraken in Game 5 in their Western Conference second-round series on Thursday night.

May 11, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Stars left wing Jamie Benn (14) and right wing Evgenii Dadonov (63) and center Wyatt Johnston (53) and defenseman Esa Lindell (23) and defenseman Jani Hakanpaa (2) celebrates a goal scored by Johnston against the Seattle Kraken during the first period in game five of the second round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Today at 3:50 AM

Hintz has eight goals and 18 points in the playoffs, helping Dallas to a 3-2 series lead heading into Game 6 on Saturday afternoon in Seattle.

Joe Pavelski had a goal and assist, Wyatt Johnston and Radek Faksa also scored, Jason Robertson had three assists, and Jake Oettinger made 29 saves for the Stars, who have won two straight.

Adam Larsson and Jared McCann scored and Philipp Grubauer made 16 saves for the Kraken.

Oettinger was the busier goalie the first three minutes, but the Stars scored first on their second shot to take a 1-0 lead at 3:57 of the first period.

Jamie Benn made a quick pass from just below the goal line to Johnston in the slot and he scored with a one-timer.

Dallas quickly stretched the lead to 2-0 at 5:35.

The Stars entered the offensive zone on a 3-on-2 rush before Hintz scored off a feed from Thomas Harley.

Dallas scored 35 seconds into the second period to make it 3-0.

Pavelski followed up his shot and scored the rebound for his seventh goal in just his sixth game of the 2023 playoffs.

The Kraken cut the lead to 3-1 at 1:59.

Jordan Eberle fed Larsson as he entered the offensive zone with speed and he scored with a wrist shot from the right circle.

Seattle further trimmed the lead to 3-2 at 7:30 of the second when McCann took advantage of traffic in front of the net and scored from above the right circle.

Larsson was initially credited with the goal, but it was changed to McCann, who was playing his second game since missing six with an undisclosed injury.

Hintz scored again at 11:20 of the third period to extend the lead to 4-2.

After Hintz lifted the puck high in the net from in close, play briefly continued until it was determined the puck had crossed the goal line.

The Stars made it 5-2 when Faksa scored into an empty net with 3:17 left.

--Field Level Media

1/3: May 11, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) turns aside a shot by Seattle Kraken left wing Brandon Tanev (13) during the first period in game five of the second round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
May 11, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Seattle Kraken center Morgan Geekie (67) falls over Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) as Oettinger controls the puck during the first period in game five of the second round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: May 11, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Seattle Kraken center Morgan Geekie (67) falls over Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) as Oettinger controls the puck during the first period in game five of the second round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
May 11, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Stars left wing Jason Robertson (21) and defenseman Thomas Harley (55) and center Roope Hintz (24) celebrates a goal scored by Hintz against the Seattle Kraken during the first period in game five of the second round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: May 11, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Stars left wing Jason Robertson (21) and defenseman Thomas Harley (55) and center Roope Hintz (24) celebrates a goal scored by Hintz against the Seattle Kraken during the first period in game five of the second round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

