Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL

Roope Hintz, Jake Oettinger lift Stars past Knights

Roope Hintz scored in the second round of the shootout and Jake Oettinger thwarted all three attempts in the extra session to give the Dallas Stars a 2-1 victory over the visiting Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday afternoon.

Apr 8, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; A view of the Stars fans lining up before the game between the Dallas Stars and the Vegas Golden Knights at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 8, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; A view of the Stars fans lining up before the game between the Dallas Stars and the Vegas Golden Knights at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con
By Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Today at 10:51 PM

Roope Hintz scored in the second round of the shootout and Jake Oettinger thwarted all three attempts in the extra session to give the Dallas Stars a 2-1 victory over the visiting Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday afternoon.

Hintz also scored the shootout clincher in a 3-2 victory over the Golden Knights on Feb. 25 in Las Vegas. He had the only score in the shootout on Saturday after his wrist shot from the slot beat Jonathan Quick on his blocker side.

Joel Kiviranta scored a goal and Oettinger finished with 19 saves for Dallas (44-21-14, 102 points), which moved ahead of Colorado (47-24-6, 100 points) into first place in the Central Division. The Avalanche visit the Los Angeles Kings later on Saturday night.

Oettinger improved to 4-0-0 all-time against the Golden Knights.

Brett Howden scored and Quick had 24 saves for Vegas (49-22-9, 107 points), which saw its Pacific Division lead shrink to two points over Edmonton (48-23-9, 105 points). The Oilers skated to a 6-1 win over the San Jose Sharks on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Golden Knights played without top scorer Jack Eichel, who is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Vegas took a 1-0 lead at the 14:21 mark of the first period after Howden accepted a pass from the left boards from Keegan Kolesar and wristed a shot from the left circle that sailed into the top right corner of the net. The goal was his sixth of the season.

Dallas tied it midway through the second period after Kiviranta's wrist shot sailed under Quick's glove from the middle of the left circle at the end of a 2-on-1 rush with Luke Glendening. It was Kiviranta's eighth goal of the season.

Both teams had a chance to win it in the third period but hit the goal post with shots. Michael Amadio hit the left post with a close-in wrist shot with 8:49 remaining, while Evgenii Dadonov rang the iron with a sharp-angle shot from the bottom of the left circle with 3:41 to go.

Both teams also hit the post with potential game-winners in overtime. Max Domi's shot from the high slot hit the crossbar at the 2:57 mark, while Reilly Smith's wrist shot from the left circle hit the near post with 1:59 to go.

--Field Level Media

Apr 8, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; A view of the Stars fans lining up before the game between the Dallas Stars and the Vegas Golden Knights at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Apr 8, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; A view of the Stars fans lining up before the game between the Dallas Stars and the Vegas Golden Knights at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 8, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; A view of Vegas Golden Knights fans of right wing Keegan Kolesar before the game between the Dallas Stars and the Vegas Golden Knights at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Apr 8, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; A view of Vegas Golden Knights fans of right wing Keegan Kolesar before the game between the Dallas Stars and the Vegas Golden Knights at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 8, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; A view of the Bally Sports logo and a Dallas Stars fan with a sign for left wing Jamie Benn before the game between the Dallas and the Vegas Golden Knights at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Apr 8, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; A view of the Bally Sports logo and a Dallas Stars fan with a sign for left wing Jamie Benn before the game between the Dallas and the Vegas Golden Knights at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
Apr 8, 2023; San Jose, California, USA; Edmonton Oilers defenseman Jason Demers (44) waves at the crowd after it was announced he is playing his 700th game during the second period against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Connor McDavid makes history, records 150-point season as Oilers rout Sharks
Connor McDavid had two goals and an assist to become the sixth player in NHL history to reach 150 points in a season, and the visiting Edmonton Oilers extended their point streak to 13 games with a 6-1 win against the San Jose Sharks on Saturday afternoon.
April 08, 2023 11:04 PM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
NHL
Sidney Crosby reaches 1,500 points as Penguins clip Wings
Captain Sidney Crosby collected two goals and an assist to boost his NHL career point total to 1,500, lifting the Pittsburgh Penguins to a 5-1 road win over the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday afternoon.
April 08, 2023 08:52 PM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Apr 8, 2023; Buffalo, New York, USA; Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brent Burns (8) takes a shot during the first period against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Sabres post pivotal victory over Hurricanes
Tage Thompson's third-period goal broke a tie and Casey Mittelstadt had two goals as the Buffalo Sabres defeated the visiting Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 for a key result to keep alive their playoff hopes Saturday afternoon.
April 08, 2023 08:41 PM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Apr 6, 2023; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks defenseman Cole McWard (48) handles the puck in warm up prior to his first NHL appearance before a game against the Chicago Blackhawks at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Canucks halt skid with shutout win over Blackhawks
Andrei Kuzmenko scored his team-leading 38th goal and Thatcher Demko earned his first shutout of the season as the Vancouver Canucks snapped a four-game skid with a 3-0 victory over the visiting Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday.
April 07, 2023 04:40 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT