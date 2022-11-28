SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Rookie Matty Beniers helps Kraken squeak past Ducks

Rookie Matty Beniers had a goal and two assists as the Seattle Kraken defeated the host Anaheim Ducks 5-4 Sunday night to extend their winning streak to five games.

Nov 27, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Anaheim Ducks left wing Max Jones (49) plays for the puck against the Seattle Kraken during the first period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 27, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Anaheim Ducks left wing Max Jones (49) plays for the puck against the Seattle Kraken during the first period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
November 28, 2022 03:00 AM
Share

Rookie Matty Beniers had a goal and two assists as the Seattle Kraken defeated the host Anaheim Ducks 5-4 Sunday night to extend their winning streak to five games.

Daniel Sprong had a goal and an assist, including the winner early in the third period, and Jared McCann, Alex Wennberg and Vince Dunn also scored as the Kraken improved to 7-1-1 on the road. Goaltender Martin Jones made 25 saves.

Troy Terry had a goal and an assist and Derek Grant, Mason McTavish and Adam Henrique also scored for Anaheim, which lost its second straight. Trevor Zegras had three assists and Cam Fowler had two.

Sprong scored the tiebreaking goal at 3:41 of the third. Beniers broke out of his own zone and fed Ryan Donato on the left wing, who sent a cross-ice pass to Sprong along boards at the offensive blue line. Sprong tried to shoot the puck deep into the opposite corner, but it hit a defenseman and fell right back to Sprong, who drove diagonally across the slot while Donato served as a screen and put a backhander into the net as Anaheim defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk crashed into goalie John Gibson.

Gibson, who stopped 14 of 19 shots, was forced to leave the game with an undisclosed injury and was replaced by Anthony Stolarz, who made six saves the rest of the way.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kraken took a 2-0 lead in the opening seven minutes.

McCann opened the scoring just 33 seconds in, taking a pass at the top of the crease after lifting the puck over a sprawling Gibson. Wennberg doubled the advantage at 6:53 with a tap-in at the right post.

Terry pulled the Ducks within 2-1 with a power-play goal at 14:16.

Dunn restored the two-goal edge at 19:33 of the first on a wrister from the high slot.

Grant scored 1:48 into the second to make it 3-2 before Beniers scored with a man-advantage at 9:30 to restore Seattle's two-goal lead.

The Ducks tied it at 4-4 as McTavish and Henrique scored power-play goals at 16:34 and 17:55 of the second, respectively.

Seattle forward Morgan Geekie suffered an upper-body injury in a collision with teammate Adam Larsson early in the second period and didn't return.

--Field Level Media

ADVERTISEMENT

Nov 27, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Seattle Kraken center Alex Wennberg (21) scores a goal against Anaheim Ducks goaltender John Gibson (36) during the first period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Nov 27, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Seattle Kraken center Alex Wennberg (21) scores a goal against Anaheim Ducks goaltender John Gibson (36) during the first period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 27, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Seattle Kraken center Jaden Schwartz (17) moves in for a shot against Anaheim Ducks goaltender John Gibson (36) during the first period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Nov 27, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Seattle Kraken center Jaden Schwartz (17) moves in for a shot against Anaheim Ducks goaltender John Gibson (36) during the first period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 27, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Seattle Kraken left wing Jared McCann (19) celebrates his goal scored against the Anaheim Ducks with defenseman Jamie Oleksiak (24) during the first period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Nov 27, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Seattle Kraken left wing Jared McCann (19) celebrates his goal scored against the Anaheim Ducks with defenseman Jamie Oleksiak (24) during the first period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
Dec 23, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) makes a save against the St. Louis Blues during the first period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Golden Knights rally late, best Blues in shootout
Mark Stone scored the winner in the fourth round of the shootout to go along with a goal and an assist and Chandler Stephenson had a goal and three assists to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 5-4 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Friday in Las Vegas.
December 24, 2022 08:17 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Dec 23, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) eyes a rebound against the Arizona Coyotes during the first period at Mullett Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Coyotes prevail in shootout, end Kings' win streak
Nick Bjugstad scored the winner in a shootout as the Arizona Coyotes snapped the Los Angeles Kings' four-game winning streak with a 2-1 victory on Friday in Tempe, Ariz.
December 24, 2022 08:04 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Dec 23, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers forward Warren Foegele (37) looks for a loose puck in front of Vancouver Canucks goaltender Collin Delia (60) during the third period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Canucks overtake Oilers for second straight comeback win
Bo Horvat scored twice, including the third-period, game-winning goal, in a four-point outing to lead the visiting Vancouver Canucks to a 5-2 comeback victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Friday.
December 24, 2022 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Dec 23, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators center Ryan Johansen (92) celebrates with teammates after a goal during the first period against the Colorado Avalanche at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Overtime goal caps Avalanche's comeback against Predators
Defenseman Samuel Girard scored 4:17 into overtime and Alexandar Georgiev made 37 saves to fuel the visiting Colorado Avalanche to a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Friday.
December 24, 2022 07:46 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media