NHL
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Roman Josi sets Predators' scoring mark in win over Blackhawks

Nashville captain Roman Josi scored once and added an assist to become the franchise's all-time points leader while pacing the Predators to a 4-2 road victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday.

Dec 21, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Nashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi (59) skates the puck up ice in the first period against the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center.
Jamie Sabau/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
December 22, 2022 04:17 AM
Nashville captain Roman Josi scored once and added an assist to become the franchise's all-time points leader while pacing the Predators to a 4-2 road victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday.

Nino Niederreiter, Matt Duchene and Thomas Novak also scored for the Predators. Juuso Parssinen collected two assists, and goaltender Juuse Saros made 37 saves.

Connor Murphy collected one goal and one assist, while MacKenzie Entwistle tallied for the cellar-dwelling Blackhawks, who have lost eight straight games, all in regulation, and are on a 1-15-1 spiral. Goalie Petr Mrazek stopped 33 shots.

Josi broke a 2-2 deadlock 87 seconds into the third period when he gained the puck deep in the offensive zone, went to the front of the net and lifted a backhand shot to net his seventh of the season.

Then, Novak rounded out the scoring at 6:09 of the final frame with his first NHL goal in more than a year. The defenseman worked to the left faceoff dot and ripped a top-corner shot for his second career goal, coincidentally both coming against the Blackhawks.

Josi's assist on the play was the 567th point of his career, moving him ahead of David Legwand for the most in Predators history. Josi joined Ray Bourque (Boston Bruins) as the only defensemen who are the all-time leading scorer of an active NHL franchise.

Niederreiter opened the scoring just before the midway point of the opening period when he elected to shoot on a two-on-one rush and found the mark just inside the far post for his 11th of the season.

Murphy's third goal of the season tied the game at 16:03 of the second period. The Blackhawks were buzzing and were rewarded when Murphy's point shot ricocheted off a defender's stick just enough to beat Saros.

Entwistle put the hosts ahead 37 seconds later, his team's first lead in 22 periods. His shot from the top of the right circle deflected off the stick and skate of Predators defenseman Jeremy Lauzon and past the startled netminder for his second goal of the season.

Chicago hadn't led since its last win, on Dec. 3 against the New York Rangers.

Duchene's ninth goal of the season evened the score with five seconds remaining in the second period. Mattias Ekholm spotted Duchene as he raced to the net and sent a perfect cross-ice pass for a one-timer.

Adding to their loss, Blackhawks defenseman Jake McCabe left the game in the middle of the first period after being hit in the face by a stick.

--Field Level Media

Dec 21, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Blackhawks forward Andreas Athanasiou (89) skates in on Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros (74) in the first period at United Center.
1/3: Dec 21, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Blackhawks forward Andreas Athanasiou (89) skates in on Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros (74) in the first period at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 21, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Blackhawks forward Jason Dickinson (17) maintains control of the puck as Nashville Predators defenseman Jeremy Lauzon (3) and forward Juuso Parssinen (75) defend in the first period at United Center.
2/3: Dec 21, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Blackhawks forward Jason Dickinson (17) maintains control of the puck as Nashville Predators defenseman Jeremy Lauzon (3) and forward Juuso Parssinen (75) defend in the first period at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 21, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Nashville Predators forward Nino Niederreiter (22) celebrates at the bench after scoring a goal in the first period against the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center.
3/3: Dec 21, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Nashville Predators forward Nino Niederreiter (22) celebrates at the bench after scoring a goal in the first period against the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

