Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL

Robert Thomas delivers as Blues best Sharks

Robert Thomas scored a goal and added an assist to lead the St. Louis Blues past the visiting San Jose Sharks 4-2 Thursday.

Mar 9, 2023; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; San Jose Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson (65) reacts after scoring against the St. Louis Blues during the first period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 9, 2023; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; San Jose Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson (65) reacts after scoring against the St. Louis Blues during the first period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
Jeff Curry/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
March 10, 2023 03:23 AM

Robert Thomas scored a goal and added an assist to lead the St. Louis Blues past the visiting San Jose Sharks 4-2 Thursday.

Torey Krug, Sammy Blais and Jakub Vrana also scored for the Blues, who won for just the second time in their last 10 games.

Pavel Buchnevich had two assists for St. Louis and Jordan Binnington made 32 saves to earn his first victory since Feb. 16.

Erik Karlsson and Tomas Hertl scored for the Sharks, who are 2-9-1 in their last 12 games. Alex Barabanov had two assists and Kaapo Kahkonen made 26 saves.

The Sharks outshot the Blues 15-9 in the first period and took a 1-0 lead at the 10:23 mark.

ADVERTISEMENT

Barabanov faked a shot from the left circle, then slid a pass to Karlsson at the right circle -- and Karlsson scored before Binnington could slide over.

That was Karlsson's 20th goal and 83rd point of the season, setting a new career-high point total.

Krug tied the game 1-1 by converting a three-on-two break with 7:29 left in the period. Thomas rushed the puck up the right wing, Alexey Toropchenko drove the net from the left wing and Krug stepped in as the trailer to score.

The Blues took a 2-1 lead midway in the second period. Colton Parayko dove in the neutral zone to tip the rolling puck ahead to Blais, who broke to beat Kahkonen.

The Sharks tied the game 2-2 with 5:29 left in the period. Barabanov stickhandled through the middle of the Blues zone and set up Hertl's blast from the slot.

Vrana scored 2:53 into the third period to put the Blues up 3-2. After Buchnevich tried to jam the puck in at the right post, Vrana pushed the puck behind Kahkonen and off Karlsson.

Thomas scored a power-play goal to expand the Blues lead to 4-2 with 4:58 left. Brandon Saad made the centering pass from behind the net and Thomas ripped a one-time shot from the right faceoff dot.

--Field Level Media

ADVERTISEMENT

Mar 9, 2023; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) left wing Jakub Vrana (15) and defenseman Calle Rosen (43) defend the net against San Jose Sharks left wing Evgeny Svechnikov (10) during the first period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Mar 9, 2023; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) left wing Jakub Vrana (15) and defenseman Calle Rosen (43) defend the net against San Jose Sharks left wing Evgeny Svechnikov (10) during the first period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 9, 2023; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; San Jose Sharks center Logan Couture (39) controls the puck against the St. Louis Blues during the first period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Mar 9, 2023; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; San Jose Sharks center Logan Couture (39) controls the puck against the St. Louis Blues during the first period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 9, 2023; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Blues defenseman Torey Krug (47) is congratulated by teammates after scoring against the San Jose Sharks during the first period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Mar 9, 2023; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Blues defenseman Torey Krug (47) is congratulated by teammates after scoring against the San Jose Sharks during the first period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
Mar 9, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Kings center Quinton Byfield (55) and Colorado Avalanche left wing Matt Nieto (83) battle for control of the puck in the first period at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Adrian Kempe, Phillip Danault score twice each as Kings top Avs
Adrian Kempe and Phillip Danault scored two goals each for the Los Angeles Kings in a 5-2 win against the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday night in Denver.
March 10, 2023 03:44 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Mar 9, 2023; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New Jersey Devils center Dawson Mercer (91) skates with the puck as Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) chases in the first period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Timo Meier scores in shootout to lift Devils over Capitals
Timo Meier scored the lone goal in the shootout to lift the visiting New Jersey Devils past the Washington Capitals 3-2 on Thursday night.
March 10, 2023 02:45 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Mar 9, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Islanders left wing Pierre Engvall (18) takes the ice to warm up before the game against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Brock Nelson's OT goal lifts Islanders past Penguins
Brock Nelson scored on a breakaway at 2:13 of overtime Thursday as the visiting New York Islanders rallied for a 4-3 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins.
March 10, 2023 02:44 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Mar 9, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) celebrates with center Patrice Bergeron (37) after scoring a goal against the Edmonton Oilers during the first period at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Oilers score late, end Bruins' 10-game streak
Darnell Nurse scored with 4:49 left in regulation as the Edmonton Oilers came from two goals down to defeat the host Boston Bruins 3-2 on Thursday night.
March 10, 2023 02:26 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT