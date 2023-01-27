Robby Fabbri's overtime goal lifts Red Wings over Canadiens

Robby Fabbri scored at 2:36 of overtime to give the visiting Detroit Red Wings a 4-3 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night.

Michael Rasmussen supplied a goal and assisted on Fabbri's game-winner. Jonatan Berggren and Oskar Sundqvist also scored for Detroit, and Moritz Seider contributed three assists. Ville Husso made 20 saves.

Rafael Harvey-Pinard had two goals and assisted on the other end in his ninth career game for the Canadiens. Michael Pezzetta had a goal and an assist, while Jake Allen stopped 38 shots.

This was the third game in the four-game season series. Detroit now leads the series 2-1.

The game was tied at 1-apiece after the first period.

Rasmussen scored an unassisted goal when Montreal lost the puck near its blue line and he scored from the left circle.

Pezzetta tied it after the Red Wings made a turnover in their zone.

Both teams scored twice in the second period.

Berggren scored on a power play, stuffing in a rebound of a Dylan Larkin shot. Harvey-Pinard answered with a short-handed goal, converting on a 2-on-1 situation off a feed from Kirby Dach.

Sundqvist was credited with a goal when a shot by Dominik Kubalik bounced off his leg.

Harvey-Pinard knotted the score once again with 1:21 left in the period. He fought off a defender and lifted a backhander over Husso's shoulder.

Rasmussen was called for high sticking with 1:04 remaining in regulation. Husso made a lunging save against Mike Hoffman with 3 seconds left to preserve the score and force overtime.

After the Wings killed off the remainder of the penalty during overtime, Detroit's Ben Chiarot nearly won it when his shot banged off the goalpost.

Husso stopped a Canadiens breakaway before Rasmussen set up Fabbri in front of the Montreal net. Allen had no chance to recover as Fabbri scored his fourth goal this season.

The Red Wings were playing the first game of a back-to-back. They'll play their final game before the All-Star break at Elmont, N.Y., against the Islanders.

Montreal has a home-and-home against Ottawa prior to the break.

--Field Level Media