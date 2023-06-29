Stay informed. Get local news 24/7.
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL

Results, surprises and potential steals from the first round of the 2023 NHL Draft

The Rink Live's Jordan McAlpine recaps Day 1 in Nashville and takes a look at who could be picked early on Thursday

NHL: NHL Draft
Philadelphia Flyers draft pick Matvei Michkov puts on his hat after being selected with the seventh pick in round one of the 2023 NHL Draft on June 28, 2023 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.
Christopher Hanewinckel / USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Today at 9:12 AM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Day 1 of the 2023 NHL Draft is in the books as the first 32 picks are in.

To no surprise, the Chicago Blackhawks selected Connor Bedard first overall while Vegas selected forward David Edstrom at No. 32, putting a bow on a successful night at Bridgestone Arena.

The Rink Live’s Jordan McAlpine is in Nashville this week and has more from the start of the draft.

First-round complete

As mentioned above, Chicago took Connor Bedard with the No. 1 overall pick. Bedard was follow by Leo Carlsson, Adam Fantilli, Will Smith and David Reinbacher to round out the top five.

NHL: NHL Draft
NHL
Blackhawks select Connor Bedard with No. 1 overall pick
The selection of Bedard had long been expected in hockey circles.
June 28, 2023 06:23 PM
 · 
By  Field Level Media

Smith’s NTDP linemates, Ryan Leonard and Gabe Perreault, went eighth and 23rd respectively to the Washington Capitals and New York Rangers, while fellow NTDP forward Oliver Moore went 19th to Chicago.

ADVERTISEMENT

Moore is from Mounds View and the Minnesota Wild selected a fellow Minnesotan, Wisconsin center Charlie Stramel, with the 21st overall pick.

NHL: NHL Draft
NHL
Wild look to Wisconsin in first round of NHL Draft, take Charlie Stramel
The 6-foot-3, 225-pound Stramel currently plays center for the University of Wisconsin
June 28, 2023 10:09 PM
 · 
By  Dane Mizutani / St. Paul Pioneer Press

For a complete look at the first-round results, click here.

Biggest surprises

There are three that come to mind right away and for different reasons…

The first one took just two picks as the Anaheim Ducks opted for Carlsson over Fantilli. Make no mistake, you can’t go wrong with either player and Carlsson looks to have a bright future ahead of him.

However, Fantilli — the reigning Hobey Baker — was the consensus No. 2 prospect to many and with the numbers he put up at Michigan last season it seemed almost inevitable he was heading for Anaheim. Instead he’ll now try to set off the cannon in Columbus and give the organization the No. 1 center they’ve long-been searching for.

NHL: NHL Draft
NHL
Columbus says third pick Adam Fantilli is NHL ready but Michigan star has yet to make a decision
Hobey Baker winner says he will take some time to talk to the organization, his advisers and those around him
June 28, 2023 10:24 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine

The second surprise came just a few picks later, Dmitri Simashev to Arizona at No. 6.

The media room inside Bridgestone Arena was full of surprised scribes when the pick came in, especially considering some of Arizona’s other options that were still on the board — Michkov, Leonard, Dalibor Dvorsky, Tom Willander, etc.

Yes, Arizona needs help on its blue line and Simashev has a lot to offer. But considering where the pick was made and who was still on the board, it was definitely a head-scratcher.

ADVERTISEMENT

Finally, Moore falling to Chicago at No. 19 — which also falls into the category below.

Potential steals

What a first-round haul for the Chicago Blackhawks. Make no mistake, Moore wasn’t expected to be a top-10 pick. But the Minnesota commit falling to 19 — which also surprised many media members — seems crazy.

Chicago general manager Kyle Davidson said it himself during his post-draft press conference that he and those within the Blackhawks front office would’ve never imagined he’d still be on the board.

Moore is one of, if not the fastest player in this year’s draft class and his shot is a real weapon too. When you pair him with Bedard, the Blackhawks have two extremely talented pieces to work with down the middle.

Considering where Moore was drafted too, he has the chance to make several organizations pay for passing him up.

NHL: NHL Draft
NHL
Future Gophers forward Oliver Moore picked 19th overall by Chicago Blackhawks
Moore and defenseman Sam Rinzel, who will be teammates and roommates at the University of Minnesota, were both selected in the first round by Chicago.
June 28, 2023 09:23 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers

Perreault falling to the Rangers at No. 23 and Zach Benson to Buffalo at No. 13 could do the same. Along with Michkov — which carries quite the risk — going to Philadelphia at No. 7.

What’s next?

Day 2 — which includes the second through seventh round — gets started at 10 a.m. on Thursday. Here are some of the top players still available.

  • Gavin Brindley, F, Michigan (Big Ten), 12-26-38, 41 GP
  • Riley Heidt, F, Prince George (WHL) 25-72-07, 68 GP
  • Michael Hrabal, G, Omaha (USHL) 9-13-4, .908, 2.86, 31 GP
  • Gracyn Sawchyn, F, Seattle (WHL) 18-40-58, 58 GP
  • Maxim Strbak, D, Sioux Falls (USHL) 5-13-18, 46 GP
  • Danny Nelson, F, NTDP (USHL) 21-26-47, 62 GP
  • Jayden Perron, F, Chicago (USHL), 24-48-72, 61 GP
  • Adam Gajan, G, Chippewa (NAHL), 19-12-1, .917, 2.57, 34 GP

For USHL fans specifically, here’s a look at some other players that could hear their name called on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

MORE COUNTDOWN PROFILES

Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Jordan McAlpine is a junior and prospects reporter for The Rink Live.
What to read next
NHL: NHL Draft
Hockey East - Men's
NTDP's top-line trio of Boston College commits share NHL Draft experience together
June 29, 2023 09:27 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
NHL: NHL Draft
NHL
2023 NHL Draft Results and Updates
June 28, 2023 06:00 PM
 · 
By  The Rink Live
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Edmonton Oilers at Los Angeles Kings
NHL
LA Kings trade former Bulldog Alex Iafallo to Winnipeg Jets
June 27, 2023 04:57 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT