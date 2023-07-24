Report: Former USHL standout and NHL draft pick Mitchell Miller, Bruins severed ties in February

Disgraced hockey player Mitchell Miller, who was once a promising NHL draft pick with a commitment to play at North Dakota, had his contract terminated by the Boston Bruins earlier this year following backlash from a 2016 bullying conviction.

The 2021-22 USHL Player and Defenseman of the Year signed a three-year, $2.85 million entry-level contract with the Bruins on Nov. 4. In the following days, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said Miller was “not eligible at this point to come into the NHL” and Boston, following locker room feedback and internal discussions, parted ways with Miller.

But not entirely.

On Friday, July 21, Larry Brooks of the New York Post reported that there had been no record of Boston placing Miller on unconditional waivers required by the collective bargaining agreement for the purpose of termination. Brooks also reported in his Slap Shots column that the NHL Players’ Association filed a grievance.

However, the parties settled for an unknown sum and Miller was granted free agency in February, Brooks reported.

According to capfriendly.com on Monday, Miller’s contract with Boston was terminated April 30 and the player has an estimated career earnings of $166,787, which would include any signing bonuses.

The Bruins severed ties to Miller after the team did not thoroughly vet Miller’s past, which involved the bullying of Isaiah Meyer-Crothers, who has developmental disabilities, which spanned their early teen years.

Bruins president Cam Neely said in November that the team should have reached out to the Meyer-Crothers family.

“The fact that we didn’t talk to the (victim’s) family was disconcerting to me,” Neely said.

Miller’s agent Eustace King said last year the player did community service work and did anti-bullying presentations in elementary schools before Boston signed him. Ultimately, King and his agency simply wanted to give Miller a second chance, he said on Nov. 7 episode of “The Cam & Strick Podcast."

Miller was the 111th player selected overall by the Arizona Coyotes in the 2020 NHL Draft.