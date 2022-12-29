SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

NHL
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Red Wings wipe out 4-goal deficit, beat Penguins in OT

Jake Walman's sixth career goal came off a feed from Andrew Copp on a two-on-one at 2:13 of overtime Wednesday as the visiting Detroit Red Wings erased a four-goal deficit to top the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4.

Dec 28, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Detroit Red Wings goaltender Ville Husso (35) takes the ice to warm up before the game against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 28, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Detroit Red Wings goaltender Ville Husso (35) takes the ice to warm up before the game against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
December 29, 2022 02:59 AM
Dylan Larkin, Joe Veleno, Jonatan Berggren and David Perron also scored and Lucas Raymond had two assists for the Red Wings, who won their second straight game.

Detroit goaltender Ville Husso gave up four goals on 12 shots and was replaced at the start of the second period by Magnus Hellberg, who stopped all 19 shots he faced.

Jason Zucker scored twice, Jeff Carter had a goal and an assist, Drew O'Connor also scored and Kasperi Kapanen and Bryan Rust each had two assists for the Penguins, who are 1-2-2 in their past five games.

Pittsburgh goaltender Casey DeSmith made 41 saves.

O'Connor gave the Penguins a 1-0 lead at 2:36 of the first period. He converted a short pass from Kapanen from the upper part of the right circle.

On a power play, Carter upped the lead to 2-0 at 10:15 of the first. Kapanen emerged from a multiple-player puck battle along the end boards and fed Carter, who roofed it from above the right side of the crease.

Zucker scored at 14:15 of the first. He got the puck deep along the left-wing boards, moved in on and around Husso and scored far side on a backhander.

With 32.9 seconds left in the first, Zucker poked the puck across the line during a scramble in front to make it 4-0. Carter picked up his 400th career assist.

The Red Wings began their comeback on a power-play goal at 7:17 of the second when Larkin scored from the right hash marks, cutting it to 4-1.

Veleno made it 4-2 when he redirected a shot by Ben Chiarot at 14:32 of the second.

Berggren made it a one-goal game at 15 minutes of the third when he scored short side from the bottom of the right circle.

Perron tied it 4-4 at 16:52 of the third with a power-play goal on a shot inside the left post from the near dot.

--Field Level Media

Dec 28, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Detroit Red Wings defenseman Jordan Oesterle (82) stretches on the ice to warm up before the game against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 28, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Detroit Red Wings defenseman Filip Hronek (17) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 28, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) takes the ice to warm up before the game against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
