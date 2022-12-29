Red Wings wipe out 4-goal deficit, beat Penguins in OT

Jake Walman's sixth career goal came off a feed from Andrew Copp on a two-on-one at 2:13 of overtime Wednesday as the visiting Detroit Red Wings erased a four-goal deficit to top the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4.

Dylan Larkin, Joe Veleno, Jonatan Berggren and David Perron also scored and Lucas Raymond had two assists for the Red Wings, who won their second straight game.

Detroit goaltender Ville Husso gave up four goals on 12 shots and was replaced at the start of the second period by Magnus Hellberg, who stopped all 19 shots he faced.

Jason Zucker scored twice, Jeff Carter had a goal and an assist, Drew O'Connor also scored and Kasperi Kapanen and Bryan Rust each had two assists for the Penguins, who are 1-2-2 in their past five games.

Pittsburgh goaltender Casey DeSmith made 41 saves.

O'Connor gave the Penguins a 1-0 lead at 2:36 of the first period. He converted a short pass from Kapanen from the upper part of the right circle.

On a power play, Carter upped the lead to 2-0 at 10:15 of the first. Kapanen emerged from a multiple-player puck battle along the end boards and fed Carter, who roofed it from above the right side of the crease.

Zucker scored at 14:15 of the first. He got the puck deep along the left-wing boards, moved in on and around Husso and scored far side on a backhander.

With 32.9 seconds left in the first, Zucker poked the puck across the line during a scramble in front to make it 4-0. Carter picked up his 400th career assist.

The Red Wings began their comeback on a power-play goal at 7:17 of the second when Larkin scored from the right hash marks, cutting it to 4-1.

Veleno made it 4-2 when he redirected a shot by Ben Chiarot at 14:32 of the second.

Berggren made it a one-goal game at 15 minutes of the third when he scored short side from the bottom of the right circle.

Perron tied it 4-4 at 16:52 of the third with a power-play goal on a shot inside the left post from the near dot.

