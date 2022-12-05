SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

Red Wings snap three-game slide, beat Blue Jackets

Ville Husso made 32 saves to lift the Detroit Red Wings to a 4-2 road win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday.

By Field Level Media
December 05, 2022 12:50 AM
Ville Husso made 32 saves to lift the Detroit Red Wings to a 4-2 road win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday.

Austin Czarnik, Dominik Kubalik, Lucas Raymond and Andrew Copp each scored for Detroit, which snapped a three-game losing streak.

Marcus Bjork and Kent Johnson scored for Columbus. Joonas Korpisalo made 31 saves in defeat.

The Red Wings opened the scoring with 13:26 left in the first period on a goal by Czarnik, who went to the net and redirected a pass from Jonatan Berggren past Korpisalo.

Detroit then took a 2-0 lead on a power play with 2:24 remaining in the first when Kubalik fired a shot from the right faceoff circle underneath the crossbar and into the goal.

With 12:57 left in the second period, Raymond gave the Red Wings a 3-0 lead on a two-man advantage when he camped himself to the right of the Columbus goal, took a pass from Filip Hronek and one-timed a shot off Korpisalo's pad and into the net.

Columbus got on the board with 3:50 left in the second on a power-play goal by Bjork, who skated in between the faceoff circles and fired a shot through a screen past Husso.

The Blue Jackets then shaved Detroit's lead to 3-2 with 18:02 remaining when Johnny Gaudreau circled the net and fed a pass in front of the goal to Johnson, who buried the chance into a half-open goal.

Detroit regained a two-goal lead with 13:52 remaining when Copp banked in a shot from the side off Korpisalo's shoulder and into the goal to make it 4-2 Red Wings.

With 1:48 remaining, Columbus had a 6-on-4 advantage after Detroit was called for a penalty shortly after the Blue Jackets pulled Korpisalo. But Columbus couldn't score before time ran out.

David Perron, Olli Maatta and Hronek each finished with two assists for Detroit.

--Field Level Media

