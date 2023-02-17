Sponsored By
Red Wings race past Flames for fifth straight win

Dominik Kubalik scored twice while Tyler Bertuzzi tallied once in a three-point game as the visiting Detroit Red Wings beat the Calgary Flames 5-2 on Thursday for their fifth consecutive win.

By Field Level Media
February 17, 2023 03:51 AM

Robby Fabbri collected one goal and one assist and Pius Suter also scored for the Red Wings. Dylan Larkin collected three assists and goaltender Magnus Hellberg made 33 saves -- 15 of them in the third period.

Elias Lindholm and Dillon Dube tallied for the Flames, who have one win in five games (1-3-1). Goalie Dan Vladar stopped 19 shots as his team blew yet another lead.

Kubualik's second goal of the game snapped a 2-2 tie and sparked Detroit to the victory. His 16th of the season at 15:21 of the middle frame held up as the game-winner.

Bertuzzi's power-play goal extended the Red Wings' lead with 77 seconds remaining in the second period. By redirecting Fabbri's feed, he collected his third of the season.

Suter's five-hole goal, his eighth tally of the campaign, at 3:55 of the third period dashed Calgary's comeback hopes and rounded out the scoring.

Detroit's longest winning streak of the season started with a 2-1 home victory over the Flames on Feb. 9.

The Flames started strong and Lindholm's short-handed goal at the 15:22 mark gave the hosts hope they could turn their fortunes. Mikael Backlund knocked the puck from Hellberg as the goalie tried to play it, and then Lindholm finished the ensuing give-and-go for his 16th of the season.

Kubalik's first of the night evened the count with 61 seconds remaining in the opening frame. Bertuzzi won a board battle and sent the puck to Kubalik as he headed to the slot, and his effort eluded Vladar.

Fabbri's third goal in as many games and seventh of the season -- a rocket of a wrister during a power play -- put the Red Wings ahead at 2:27 of the second period. With an assist, David Perron recorded his 700th career point.

Dube tied the game just before the midway point of the second period when he buried an off-wing shot on a partial breakaway. It was his 16th of the season and his fourth goal and seventh point in the past three games.

--Field Level Media

