NHL

Red Wings get rare win in shootout vs. Blues

By Field Level Media
Today at 2:08 AM

Magnus Hellberg made 20 saves as the visiting Detroit Red Wings earned a 3-2 shootout victory over the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday.

Lucas Raymond earned the extra point for the Red Wings (31-30-9, 71 points) by scoring the only goal in the four rounds of the shootout.

Alex Chiasson and Filip Zadina scored regulation goals for the Red Wings, who earned just their third victory in their last 13 games.

Robert Bortuzzo and Marco Scandella scored and Joel Hofer made 28 saves for the Blues (31-33-6, 68 points), who have lost three of their last five games.

The Blues scored just 2:21 into the game for an early 1-0 lead. Bortuzzo's shot from the top of the right circle was partially blocked, but Bortuzzo followed up by stickhandling to the net and reaching the puck around Hellberg on his backhand.

The Red Wings tied the game on a power play. David Perron slid a cross-crease pass to Chiasson for a tap-in at the right post.

Scandella scored midway through the first period to put the Blues up 2-1. He pounced on a rolling puck near the blue line and snapped a shot through Jakub Vrana's screen, past Hellberg.

Zadina tied the game 2-2 with 2:13 left in the first period. Dominik Kubulik's shot from the right circle caromed off a Blues defender to Zadina in the left circle -- and he scored before Hofer could slide over.

Red Wings forward Joe Veleno got a clean breakaway eight minutes into the second period, but he lost control of his last move on Hofer.

Raymond nearly put Detroit up in the final second of the period, but his backhand stuff shot go through Hofer but didn't cross the goal line.

Kubalik shot from the slot, off the rush, but Hofer made the glove save with 6:15 left in regulation.

Blues defenseman Nick Leddy had the best scoring chance for either team in overtime, but Hellberg made a glove save on his breakaway.

--Field Level Media

