Red Wings extend win string to 4, beat Oilers in shootout

Dylan Larkin and Robby Fabbri had a goal and an assist apiece, Pius Suter scored the decisive goal in the shootout, and the Detroit Red Wings edged the host Edmonton Oilers 5-4 on Wednesday.

Moritz Seider and Olli Maatta had Detroit's other regulation goals, while Ville Husso made 41 saves and stopped three more shots in the shootout. Detroit's fourth straight victory matched its season high.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had two goals and an assist for the Oilers. Leon Draisaitl and Derek Ryan also scored, while Connor McDavid added two assists to give him 99 points this season. Jack Campbell made 19 saves.

With Klim Kostin in the penalty box for tripping, Larkin scored his sixth goal in four games at 4:17 of the first period. Fabbri passed the puck to Larkin, who fired it from along the goal line behind Campbell.

Seider scored his fourth goal of the season at 17:19 of the period to make it 2-0. Andrew Copp won a faceoff in the Edmonton zone. Seider skated in from the point and flicked a backhander that deflected off the post and Campbell and into the net.

Edmonton got on the board at 1:26 of the second period. McDavid set up Nugent-Hopkins with a drop pass at the right circle.

With Nugent-Hopkins in the penalty box for holding, Fabbri reestablished a two-goal lead for Detroit at 9:06 of the second. His wrist shot from the right circle beat Campbell on the stick side.

The Oilers answered less than three minutes later with Nugent-Hopkins' second goal of the game. Husso saved a McDavid shot, but the puck bounced back to McDavid, who fed Nugent-Hopkins in front. Evan Bouchard also received an assist.

Detroit took a 4-2 lead later in the period. Larkin won a faceoff in Edmonton's zone and Maatta ripped a one-timer from the point that beat Campbell on the short side.

Edmonton's top-ranked power play converted again early in the third period on Draisaitl's one-timer from the right circle off a Tyson Barrie feed.

Ryan tied it at 4-all when he redirected a shot from Kostin at 5:27 of the period.

