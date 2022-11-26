SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

Red Wings dump Coyotes in shootout

By Field Level Media
November 26, 2022 03:25 AM
Dylan Larkin scored in the third round of a shootout to lead the Detroit Red Wings to a 4-3 home win over the Arizona Coyotes on Friday.

Detroit won its fourth straight game.

Arizona, which failed to score on all three of its shots in the shootout, has lost five of six.

Detroit held a 3-2 lead when Arizona was awarded a power play with 2:36 left in the game, and then made it a 6-on-4 situation by pulling goalie Karel Vejmelka.

Detroit killed off the power play, but with 25.4 seconds remaining, the Coyotes tied the game at 3-3 when Jakob Chychrun fired a shot that went off of Detroit defenseman Moritz Seider in front of the goal and deflected in.

The Red Wings took a 1-0 lead with 7:59 remaining in the first period on a power-play goal by Andrew Copp, who shot a loose puck in the slot past Vejmelka.

Copp pounced on a loose puck that caromed into the slot after a point shot by Lucas Raymond was blocked by Arizona's Juuso Valimaki.

Detroit struck again on another power play in the second period, taking a 2-0 lead with 15:58 left in the second when Filip Hronek shot a knuckler from above the left face-off circle that went past Vejmelka on the stick side.

It was Hronek's fourth straight game with a goal.

Arizona cut Detroit's lead to 2-1 with 11:28 left in the second on a goal by Nick Schmaltz, who from the left of Detroit goalie Husso tipped in a point shot by Chychrun.

But the Red Wings regained a two-goal lead just 28 seconds later, going up 3-1 on the first goal of the season by Jordan Oesterle, who fired a wrist shot from above the left face-off circle that went over Vejmelka's glove and underneath the crossbar.

Arizona answered, cutting Detroit's lead to 3-2 with 4:29 left in the second when J.J. Moser one-timed a shot from the right face-off circle into the goal.

--Field Level Media

