SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Reeves' hit, Gaudreau's goals lead Wild past Red Wings for third straight win

Frederick Gaudreau scored two goals and the Minnesota Wild won their third straight game by downing the visiting Detroit Red Wings 4-1 on Wednesday night.

Dec 14, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba (24) passes during the first period against the Detroit Red Wings at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 14, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba (24) passes during the first period against the Detroit Red Wings at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports
Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
December 15, 2022 04:40 AM
Share


Frederick Gaudreau scored two goals and the Minnesota Wild won their third straight game by downing the visiting Detroit Red Wings 4-1 on Wednesday night.


Matt Dumba and Mats Zuccarello had the other goals for Minnesota, which has given up just two goals during the streak. Filip Gustavsson made 16 saves while recording his fifth consecutive victory.


Magnus Hellberg, making his first Red Wings start this season after being claimed off waivers, stopped 18 shots. Elmer Soderblom, just recalled from the American Hockey League after an injury rehab assignment, scored the lone goal for Detroit. The Red Wings are winless in their last four games.


Detroit defenseman Filip Hronek left the game in the first period after taking a blindside hit from Ryan Reaves. The Red Wings were already without center and team captain Dylan Larkin, who suffered a hand injury in a 1-0 loss to Carolina on Tuesday and did not make the trip.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Red Wings had only two shots on goal in the first period as Minnesota took a 1-0 lead.


Detroit's Lucas Raymond was whistled for tripping Samuel Walker at 12:44. The Wild cashed in as Gaudreau lifted a shot over Hellberg's right shoulder for his sixth goal. Sam Steel and Jared Spurgeon collected the assists.


Dumba beat Hellberg on the stick side for his third goal 8:02 into the second period. He benefited from a nifty pass by Jordan Greenway, who won a puck battle along the boards. Joel Eriksson Ek had the second assist.

MORE MINNESOTA WILD COVERAGE:
Dec 21, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Anaheim Ducks defenseman John Klingberg (3) passes the puck against Minnesota Wild right wing Ryan Hartman (38) during the first period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Wild sweep Ducks, run overall winning streak to six
Matt Boldy scored the go-ahead goal with just over 15 minutes remaining as the visiting Minnesota Wild extended their winning streak to six.
December 22, 2022 04:55 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
NHL: Ottawa Senators at Minnesota Wild
NHL
Wild star Kirill Kaprizov dresses up as Santa’s elf, then sets another franchise record
Kaprizov became the fastest player in franchise history to reach 200 points, accomplishing the feat in a mere 167 games.
December 19, 2022 09:45 PM
 · 
By  Dane Mizutani / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Dec 18, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild center Frederick Gaudreau (89) and Ottawa Senators defenseman Nikita Zaitsev (22) battle for the puck during the first period at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Kirill Kaprizov tops 200 career points, Wild fend off Senators
Kirill Kaprizov topped the 200 career-point mark and extended his home point streak to 12 games as the Minnesota Wild held on for their season-high fifth straight victory, 4-2 over the Ottawa Senators on Sunday in Saint Paul, Minn.
December 18, 2022 08:51 PM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
NHL: Detroit Red Wings at Minnesota Wild
NHL
Wild pride themselves on their physical play, and Ryan Reaves adds to that
Nineteen games into the season, the Wild picked up Reaves in a with the New York Rangers. Minnesota is 7-3-0 since he joined the team.
December 15, 2022 05:54 PM
 · 
By  Dane Mizutani / St. Paul Pioneer Press
NHL: Edmonton Oilers at Minnesota Wild
NHL
Wild rookie Sammy Walker loses his first point, but there will be more from the former Gophers captain
He has been playing alongside Freddy Gaudreau and opposite Matt Boldy since making NHL debut.
December 13, 2022 05:31 PM
 · 
By  Dane Mizutani / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Dec 12, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) skates with the puck during the first period against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Wild get revenge vs. Oilers thanks to Frederick Gaudreau
Frederick Gaudreau scored the go-ahead goal in the second period and Marc-Andre Fleury made 20 saves to lead the Minnesota Wild to a 2-1 win over the visiting Edmonton Oilers on Monday.
December 13, 2022 03:10 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
NHL: Edmonton Oilers at Minnesota Wild
NHL
'He's fun to play with,' linemates say after Sammy Walker's first NHL game in Minnesota
It had been years since former Mr. Hockey winner and Minnesota Gophers captain Sammy Walker had skated at Xcel Energy Center, but it all came back to him in his home debut for the Minnesota Wild.
December 12, 2022 10:31 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
NHL: Minnesota Wild at Calgary Flames
NHL
WILD REPORT: Connor Dewar’s speed, savvy make him top penalty killer for Wild
Center currently leads the NHL with 3 shorthanded goals
December 12, 2022 04:29 PM
 · 
By  Dane Mizutani / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Michigan vs Minnesota Gophers
NHL
Former Gophers star Walker shows his speed in NHL debut with Wild
Walker signed with the Wild over the summer. He proved himself with the Iowa Wild of the AHL, recording 11 goals and 11 assists in 21 games before getting called up.
December 11, 2022 04:51 PM
 · 
By  Dane Mizutani / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Dec 10, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks forward Elias Pettersson (40) shoots during warm up prior to a game against the against the Minnesota Wild at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Wild's Filip Gustavsson blanks Canucks for first career shutout
Filip Gustavsson made 35 saves to collect his first career shutout and backstop the Minnesota Wild to a 3-0 victory over the host Vancouver Canucks.
December 11, 2022 04:52 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media


Soderblom scored his third goal after making a steal in the Wild zone. Adam Erne returned the puck from behind the net and Soderblom scored in front.


Minnesota made it 3-1 only 16 seconds later and with little more than one minute left in the period. Zuccarello scored his 10th goal from his knees, firing the puck between Hellberg's pads. Kirill Kaprizov collected the assist.


Gaudreau clinched the Wild's victory on an empty-netter with 42 seconds remaining. Marcus Foligno had the assist.

ADVERTISEMENT


--Field Level Media

Dec 14, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild defenseman Jonas Brodin (25) protects the puck from Detroit Red Wings center Oskar Sundqvist (70) during the first period at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Dec 14, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild defenseman Jonas Brodin (25) protects the puck from Detroit Red Wings center Oskar Sundqvist (70) during the first period at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 14, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild center Frederick Gaudreau (89) celebrates his goal with teammates during the first period against the Detroit Red Wings at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Dec 14, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild center Frederick Gaudreau (89) celebrates his goal with teammates during the first period against the Detroit Red Wings at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 14, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild center Frederick Gaudreau (89) celebrates his goal with teammates during the first period against the Detroit Red Wings at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Dec 14, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild center Frederick Gaudreau (89) celebrates his goal with teammates during the first period against the Detroit Red Wings at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Related Topics: MINNESOTA WILD
What to read next
Dec 23, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) makes a save against the St. Louis Blues during the first period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Golden Knights rally late, best Blues in shootout
Mark Stone scored the winner in the fourth round of the shootout to go along with a goal and an assist and Chandler Stephenson had a goal and three assists to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 5-4 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Friday in Las Vegas.
December 24, 2022 08:17 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Dec 23, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) eyes a rebound against the Arizona Coyotes during the first period at Mullett Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Coyotes prevail in shootout, end Kings' win streak
Nick Bjugstad scored the winner in a shootout as the Arizona Coyotes snapped the Los Angeles Kings' four-game winning streak with a 2-1 victory on Friday in Tempe, Ariz.
December 24, 2022 08:04 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Dec 23, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers forward Warren Foegele (37) looks for a loose puck in front of Vancouver Canucks goaltender Collin Delia (60) during the third period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Canucks overtake Oilers for second straight comeback win
Bo Horvat scored twice, including the third-period, game-winning goal, in a four-point outing to lead the visiting Vancouver Canucks to a 5-2 comeback victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Friday.
December 24, 2022 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Dec 23, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators center Ryan Johansen (92) celebrates with teammates after a goal during the first period against the Colorado Avalanche at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Overtime goal caps Avalanche's comeback against Predators
Defenseman Samuel Girard scored 4:17 into overtime and Alexandar Georgiev made 37 saves to fuel the visiting Colorado Avalanche to a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Friday.
December 24, 2022 07:46 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media