SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Rangers' win streak at 7, extending Blackhawks' skid to 7

Artemi Panarin had a goal and two assists and Igor Shesterkin made 29 saves, boosting the visiting New York Rangers to a 7-1 rout of the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday night for their season-high seventh straight win.

Dec 18, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New York Rangers center Filip Chytil (72) and Chicago Blackhawks center Colin Blackwell (43) chase the puck during the first period at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 18, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New York Rangers center Filip Chytil (72) and Chicago Blackhawks center Colin Blackwell (43) chase the puck during the first period at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
Matt Marton/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
December 19, 2022 03:06 AM
Share

Artemi Panarin had a goal and two assists and Igor Shesterkin made 29 saves, boosting the visiting New York Rangers to a 7-1 rout of the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday night for their season-high seventh straight win.

Filip Chytil, Kaapo Kakko and Vincent Trocheck each had a goal and an assist as seven Rangers notched multiple points. Adam Fox had three assists, while Mika Zibanejad and Alexis Lafreniere contributed two apiece.

New York has outscored opponents 33-14 during its surge, which started on the heels of a 5-2 home loss to the Blackhawks on Dec. 3.

Chicago has lost seven straight since that triumph at Madison Square Garden, scoring one goal or fewer six times during that span. The Blackhawks are 1-14-1 over their past 16 games and 3-17-4 over the past 24.

Chytil opened the scoring at 13:04 of the first period, marking the 25th time in 30 games this season the Blackhawks have allowed the first goal. Fox forced a turnover as Chicago attempted to clear the zone and passed to Lafreniere, who found Chytil in the slot.

ADVERTISEMENT

Blackhawks goaltender Arvid Soderblom allowed two more goals over the next 5:59 as the Rangers took control in the second game of their three-game road trip.

Chicago trimmed the deficit to 3-1 on Philipp Kurashev's unassisted goal at 1:33 of the second. A centering attempt for Jonathan Toews glanced off a Ranger's skate and past Shesterkin.

New York responded with goals from Jacob Trouba and Trocheck to close the period.

Vitali Kravtsov scored on a breakaway and Jonny Brodzinski added a goal on a net-front tip-in in the third period.

Soderblom made 19 saves on 26 shots.

Chicago defensemen Seth Jones and Jack Johnson each had four shots on goal.

Blackhawks defenseman Jarred Tinordi left the game in the second period after taking a slap shot to the face. Chytil suffered an upper-body injury in the second period and did not return.

--Field Level Media

ADVERTISEMENT

Dec 18, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Blackhawks center Philipp Kurashev (23) and New York Rangers center Vincent Trocheck (16) chase the puck during the first period at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Dec 18, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Blackhawks center Philipp Kurashev (23) and New York Rangers center Vincent Trocheck (16) chase the puck during the first period at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 13, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin (8) prepares to take the ice during a game against the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Dec 13, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin (8) prepares to take the ice during a game against the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 13, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Washington Capitals forward Sonny Milano (15) skates against the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Dec 13, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Washington Capitals forward Sonny Milano (15) skates against the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
Dec 23, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) makes a save against the St. Louis Blues during the first period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Golden Knights rally late, best Blues in shootout
Mark Stone scored the winner in the fourth round of the shootout to go along with a goal and an assist and Chandler Stephenson had a goal and three assists to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 5-4 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Friday in Las Vegas.
December 24, 2022 08:17 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Dec 23, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) eyes a rebound against the Arizona Coyotes during the first period at Mullett Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Coyotes prevail in shootout, end Kings' win streak
Nick Bjugstad scored the winner in a shootout as the Arizona Coyotes snapped the Los Angeles Kings' four-game winning streak with a 2-1 victory on Friday in Tempe, Ariz.
December 24, 2022 08:04 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Dec 23, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers forward Warren Foegele (37) looks for a loose puck in front of Vancouver Canucks goaltender Collin Delia (60) during the third period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Canucks overtake Oilers for second straight comeback win
Bo Horvat scored twice, including the third-period, game-winning goal, in a four-point outing to lead the visiting Vancouver Canucks to a 5-2 comeback victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Friday.
December 24, 2022 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Dec 23, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators center Ryan Johansen (92) celebrates with teammates after a goal during the first period against the Colorado Avalanche at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Overtime goal caps Avalanche's comeback against Predators
Defenseman Samuel Girard scored 4:17 into overtime and Alexandar Georgiev made 37 saves to fuel the visiting Colorado Avalanche to a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Friday.
December 24, 2022 07:46 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media