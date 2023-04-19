Sponsored By
NHL

Rangers jump on Devils, easily take Game 1

Adam Fox had four assists and Igor Shesterkin made 27 saves as the New York Rangers collected a 5-1 win over the New Jersey Devils in Game 1 of their first-round Stanley Cup playoff series on Tuesday in Newark, N.J.

By Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
April 19, 2023 at 1:33 AM

Adam Fox had four assists and Igor Shesterkin made 27 saves as the New York Rangers collected a 5-1 win over the New Jersey Devils in Game 1 of their first-round Stanley Cup playoff series on Tuesday in Newark, N.J.

Chris Kreider scored two power-play goals, establishing a pair of Rangers postseason records. Kreider is now New York's all-time playoff leader in both total goals (36) and power-play goals (14).

Filip Chytil had a goal and an assist and Artemi Panarin had two assists for New York. Vladimir Tarasenko and Ryan Lindgren scored the Rangers' other goals.

Fox matched his career high for points in a playoff game. The defenseman also had four assists in New York's 5-3 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 6 of their 2022 first-round series.

Shesterkin stopped 27 of 28 shots for his 11th win in 22 career playoff games. Shesterkin stayed sharp as the Devils increased their pressure throughout the game, as New Jersey outshot the Rangers 13-5 in the third period.

Jack Hughes scored on a penalty shot 17:14 into the third period to spoil Shesterkin's shutout bid.

Special-teams play was one of the deciding factors, as New Jersey didn't record a shot in four power-play chances. New York was 2-for-3 with the extra attacker, with Kreider twice tipping in longer-range attempts from Fox.

The Devils finished tied for fourth in the NHL in scoring during the regular season, but their high-octane attack had trouble executing on Tuesday. Shesterkin had a big role in neutralizing the Devils, but the Rangers also blocked 23 Devils shots.

It was a tough start to the playoffs for a Devils team short on postseason experience. Six players in New Jersey's lineup were making their postseason debut, while five others had played in five or fewer career playoff games.

Perhaps capitalizing on the Devils' relative lack of postseason exposure, the Rangers jumped out to a 2-0 lead within the first 10 minutes on goals from Tarasenko and Kreider.

Vitek Vanecek stopped 18 of 22 shots for the Devils.

Game 2 is Thursday in Newark.

--Field Level Media

