NHL
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Rangers cruise past Golden Knights, 4-1

Jaroslav Halak made 33 saves as the host New York Rangers recorded a 4-1 victory over the slumping Vegas Golden Knights on Friday night.

Jan 27, 2023; New York, New York, USA; Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) controls the puck in the first period against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 27, 2023; New York, New York, USA; Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) controls the puck in the first period against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden.
Wendell Cruz/USA TODAY Sports
January 28, 2023 02:34 AM
January 28, 2023 02:34 AM
Halak helped the Rangers head into the All-Star break on a positive note by making timely saves all game. He won for the sixth time in seven starts and improved to 6-0-0 all-time against the Golden Knights.

Chris Kreider and Vincent Trocheck scored in the final three minutes of the first period, and Filip Chytil tallied in the third after scoring New York's goals in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss in Toronto. Jimmy Vesey capped it with an empty net goal with 84 seconds left.

The Rangers head into their break on a 16-4-3 streak since Dec. 3.

Kreider appeared in his 700th game, all with the Rangers, and also reached 20 goals for the sixth time in his career.

Phil Kessel scored for Vegas, which is 2-6-1 in its past nine games and 16-16-3 since racing out to a 13-2-0 start.

Vegas backup goalie Adin Hill made 36 saves.

Halak highlighted his win by going from post to post and making a diving glove stop on Keegan Kolesar when he dove into the crease with 7:52 left in the third. He then made a diving stick save on Chandler Stephenson in the opening minutes of the third.

The Rangers opened a two-goal lead by scoring in a span of 3:09 late in the first.

After Vegas forward Paul Cotter lost the puck along the right boards, Trocheck gained possession and made a slick move to get close. Trocheck passed to Kreider, who re-directed the puck into the net with his left skate.

The Rangers opened a 2-0 lead when Barclay Goodrow retrieved a loose puck after his initial shot was stopped. He moved to the right side of the net and as Trocheck cut to the net, and Trochek lifted a shot over Hill for his 14th goal.

Vegas made it a one-goal game 4:57 into the second when Kessel banked a puck in off Halak from the red line for his 408th career goal.

New York regained a two-goal lead when Chytil's backhanded pass intended for Alexis Lafreniere banked off Vegas defenseman's Shea Theodore's skate into a vacated net with 5:40 remaining.

--Field Level Media

Jan 27, 2023; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers left wing Chris Kreider (20) is greeted by center Mika Zibanejad (93) after scoring a goal in the first period against the Vegas Golden Knights at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 27, 2023; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers left wing Chris Kreider (20) is greeted by center Mika Zibanejad (93) after scoring a goal in the first period against the Vegas Golden Knights at Madison Square Garden.
Jan 27, 2023; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers defenseman Ryan Lindgren (55) collides with goaltender Jaroslav Halak (41) attempting to stop a shot on goal in the first period against the Vegas Golden Knights at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 27, 2023; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers defenseman Ryan Lindgren (55) collides with goaltender Jaroslav Halak (41) attempting to stop a shot on goal in the first period against the Vegas Golden Knights at Madison Square Garden.
Jan 27, 2023; New York, New York, USA; Vegas Golden Knights right wing Phil Kessel (8) controls the puck in the first period against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 27, 2023; New York, New York, USA; Vegas Golden Knights right wing Phil Kessel (8) controls the puck in the first period against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden.

