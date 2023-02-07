ADVERTISEMENT

Rangers clips Flames in OT following back-and-forth affair

Alexis Lafreniere netted the overtime winner and Mika Zibanejad scored twice as part of a three-point performance to lead the host New York Rangers a 5-4 victory over the Calgary Flames on Monday night.

Feb 6, 2023; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers left wing Will Cuylle (50) skates with the puck against the Calgary Flames during the second period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 6, 2023; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers left wing Will Cuylle (50) skates with the puck against the Calgary Flames during the second period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
Danny Wild/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
February 07, 2023 02:46 AM
Filip Chytil found the back of the net twice and Artemi Panarin collected two assists for the Rangers, while goaltender Jaroslav Halak made 28 saves.

Blake Coleman and Andrew Mangiapane both collected one goal and one assist for the Flames, while Tyler Toffoli tallied once. Mikael Backlund had a pair of assists and goalie Jacob Markstrom stopped 28 shots for Calgary.

An entertaining back-and-forth affair ended 97 seconds into overtime when Lafreniere buried a rebound chance following a sprawling Markstrom save.

It was a wild finish to a game that featured all kinds of thunderous body checks and a trio of fights.

Chytil continued his hot streak when he opened the scoring at the 5:37 mark of the first by using his wheels to lead a two-on-one rush and burying a shot from the right circle.

Coleman replied five minutes later when he pounced on a loose puck for his 11th goal of the season.

Chytil put the Rangers ahead a second time at 2:02 of the second period when he intercepted a pass and sped away for a breakaway, which he finished with a snap shot from the slot for his 18th marker of the season, and sixth in a four-game streak.

Toffoli's power-play goal with 3:35 remaining in the second period -- a perfect shot from the left dot off the post and in for his 19th goal of the campaign -- again tied the clash.

After Zibanejad's power-play goal with 14 seconds remaining in the second frame put the Rangers ahead a third time, Mangiapane's controversial goal tied the game at 6:38 of the third period. Mangiapane used his skate to redirect a shot into the cage. Following a lengthy review, the score stood.

Stone gave the Flames their first lead of the night just over two minutes later when he unloaded a rocket of a point shot, but Zibanejad's second goal of the game -- and 24th of the season -- set up by Panarin made it a 4-4 game with 7:05 remaining in regulation.

--Field Level Media

Feb 6, 2023; New York, New York, USA; Calgary Flames center Nazem Kadri (91) skates up ice against the New York Rangers during the second period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Feb 6, 2023; New York, New York, USA; Calgary Flames center Nazem Kadri (91) skates up ice against the New York Rangers during the second period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 6, 2023; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers left wing Chris Kreider (20) skates past Calgary Flames right wing Tyler Toffoli (73) during the second period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Feb 6, 2023; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers left wing Chris Kreider (20) skates past Calgary Flames right wing Tyler Toffoli (73) during the second period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 6, 2023; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers goalie Jaroslav Halak (41) makes a save against the Calgary Flames during the second period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Feb 6, 2023; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers goalie Jaroslav Halak (41) makes a save against the Calgary Flames during the second period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

