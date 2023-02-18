Sponsored By
NHL

Rangers cap big comeback by edging Oilers in shootout

Alexis Lafreniere scored the deciding goal of the shootout to give the New York Rangers a 5-4 comeback win over the host Edmonton Oilers on Friday.

By Field Level Media
February 18, 2023 04:56 AM

The Rangers trailed 3-0 and 4-1 in the first period, but chipped away and won their seventh straight game. New York also extended its points streak (8-0-1) to nine games.

Chris Kreider had two goals and Mika Zibanejad had a goal and an assist. Adam Fox and Artemi Panarin each had two assists. Lafreniere scored the Rangers' other regulation goal.

Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin stopped 25 of 29 shots for his 25th win of the season.

The Oilers are winless (0-1-2) in their last three games, but have still collected points in 13 of their last 14 games (9-1-4).

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had a goal and an assist for Edmonton, while Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman each had two assists. Tyson Barrie, Derek Ryan and Leon Draisaitl collected the Oilers' other goals.

The Oilers scored four goals in the third period of their last game with the Rangers, a 4-3 victory on Nov. 26 in New York. Edmonton opened Friday's contest with another four-goal period, taking a 4-1 lead into the first intermission.

Kreider's power-play marker was New York's only goal of the first period, and the forward further narrowed the deficit with a short-handed tally at 6:26 of the second period.

New York outshot the Oilers by a 10-2 margin during a dominant third period. Lafreniere set the tone early with a goal at 1:36 of the third, and Zibanejad then tied the score with a power-play goal at the 13:10 mark.

Jack Campbell stopped 34 of 38 shots, doing his best to weather the Rangers' attack. Campbell's strong performance was highlighted by a pair of robberies on Filip Chytil and Jimmy Vesey late in the second period.

Kreider has nine points (five goals, four assists) over a seven-game point streak. Panarin (six goals, eight assists) and Zibanejad (eight goals, three assists) extended their point streaks to six games, with Zibanejad scoring in all six.

--Field Level Media

