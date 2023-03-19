Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL

Rangers blow out Penguins behind Igor Shesterkin shutout

Artemi Panarin scored twice and goaltender Igor Shesterkin stopped all 34 shots he faced as the New York Rangers cruised to a dominant 6-0 rout of the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday night.

Mar 18, 2023; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) celebrates his goal against Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry (35) with teammates during the first period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 18, 2023; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) celebrates his goal against Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry (35) with teammates during the first period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
March 19, 2023 at 2:01 AM

Artemi Panarin scored twice and goaltender Igor Shesterkin stopped all 34 shots he faced as the New York Rangers cruised to a dominant 6-0 rout of the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday night.

The Rangers (40-19-10, 90 points) won their third straight and improved to 5-0-1 in their past six games following a 2-5-1 slump that ran from Feb. 18 to March 4. The big nights by Panarin, Shesterkin and Mika Zibanejad (one goal, two assists) helped New York pull within five points of the second-place New Jersey Devils in the Eastern Conference.

New York scored six goals for the 11th time as Panarin notched his third multi-goal game of the season and Zibanejad registered his seventh game with at least three points this season.

Vladimir Tarasenko, Chris Kreider and Jacob Trouba also scored goals for New York. Patrick Kane and K'Andre Miller contributed two assists apiece.

Shesterkin was making his 150th career appearance and highlighted his fifth straight win by making a diving pad save on Drew O'Connor with about 2 1/2 minutes left in the second shortly after the Rangers took the six-goal lead. It was Shesterkin's second shutout of the season and 10th of his career.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pittsburgh (34-24-10, 78 points) dropped its third straight and has allowed 16 goals since its 3-2 overtime home win over the Rangers last Sunday.

Pittsburgh goalie Tristan Jarry allowed four goals on 17 shots and was pulled for the fourth time in his past 10 starts. Backup Casey DeSmith made five saves.

Zibanejad opened the scoring 5:10 in when he swept a backhander by Jarry from the middle of the right circle after Trouba's blocked shot caromed to him. Panarin made it 2-0 during a power play with 11 seconds remaining in the first period when he moved a few steps in and blasted a wrist shot from the left circle over Jarry.

The Rangers turned the game into a blowout by scoring three times in a span of 4:45 in the second.

Tarasenko finished off a three-on-one with Zibanejad and Miller by putting a one-timer over Jarry's left arm 3:54 into the second. Nearly three minutes later Kane made a backhanded pass to Kreider, who shoveled the puck in from the left side of the crease to chase Jarry.

Trouba made it 5-0 with a sharp angle shot from near the red line over DeSmith's shoulder and Panarin scored from below the right circle into a wide-open net after getting a slick cross-ice pass from Kane with 3:22 remaining in the second.

--Field Level Media

Mar 18, 2023; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) shoots and scores against Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry (35) during the first period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Mar 18, 2023; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) shoots and scores against Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry (35) during the first period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 18, 2023; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers right wing Patrick Kane (88) brings the puck up ice against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the first period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Mar 18, 2023; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers right wing Patrick Kane (88) brings the puck up ice against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the first period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 18, 2023; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin (10) brings the puck up ice against Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) during the first period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Mar 18, 2023; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin (10) brings the puck up ice against Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) during the first period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
Mar 18, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Montreal Canadiens left wing Mike Hoffman (68) is congratulated after he scored a goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the first period at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Brandon Hagel's hat trick boosts Lightning past Canadiens
Brandon Hagel produced his second career hat trick, including the tiebreaking goal in the third period, to carry the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 5-3 win over the visiting Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night.
March 19, 2023 02:12 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Mar 18, 2023; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs cenrter Calle Jarnkrok (19) celebrates his goal scored in the second period against the Ottawa Senators at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Matt Murray shines as Leafs scrape by Senators in shootout
Matt Murray made 48 saves and stopped 6 of 9 shootout attempts to help the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs to a 5-4 win against the Ottawa Senators on Saturday night.
March 19, 2023 01:19 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Mar 18, 2023; Sunrise, Florida, USA; New Jersey Devils left wing Erik Haula (56) tries to keep possession as Florida Panthers center Anton Lundell (15) closes in during the first period at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Panthers score four goals to surge past Devils
Sam Reinhart scored twice in a four-goal, third-period comeback as the host Florida Panthers claimed a 4-2 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday night in Sunrise, Fla.
March 18, 2023 11:59 PM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
NHL
Hurricanes come from behind, win in OT vs. Flyers
Sebastian Aho completed a hat trick 28 seconds into overtime to lift the Carolina Hurricanes to a 5-4 win against the host Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday.
March 18, 2023 11:20 PM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT