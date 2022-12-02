SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

Quick OT goal caps Kraken's comeback vs. Capitals

Rookie Matty Beniers scored on a breakaway seven seconds into overtime as the Seattle Kraken extended the longest winning streak in franchise history to seven games with a 3-2 decision over the visiting Washington Capitals on Thursday.

Dec 1, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Capitals forward T.J. Oshie (77) and forward Yanni Gourde (37) fight during the first period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 1, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Capitals forward T.J. Oshie (77) and forward Yanni Gourde (37) fight during the first period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports
Stephen Brashear/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
December 02, 2022 06:04 AM
Jaden Schwartz and Yanni Gourde also scored for Seattle, which overcame a 2-0 deficit to improve to 12-1-1 in its past 14 games. Andre Burakovsky and Vince Dunn each had two assists and Philipp Grubauer made 21 saves for the victory.

Conor Sheary had a goal and an assist and Martin Fehervary also tallied for the Capitals, who lost for the seventh time in their past eight road games (1-4-3). Alex Ovechkin had two assists and Darcy Kuemper stopped 22 of 25 shots.

Beniers won the overtime faceoff and teammate Burakovsky tried to split two defenders at the Washington blue line. All three players went down and Beniers charged past and collected the puck and slipped it between Kuemper's pads.

The Kraken forced overtime on Gourde's goal at 17:33 of the third period. Kuemper made a kick save on Daniel Sprong's initial shot, but Gourde lifted the rebound over the goalie with a backhander.

The Capitals opened the scoring at 7:36 of the first period. Ovechkin lined up for a shot from the high slot before being checked by Seattle's Jared McCann. The puck trickled off Ovechkin's stick to Fehervary, whose low slap shot from the top of the left faceoff circle beat Grubauer just inside the far post.

The Capitals made it 2-0 on the power play at 14:04 of the opening period. Ovechkin got the puck at the top of the left faceoff circle and spotted Marcus Johansson alone near the right post. Johansson took the pass and immediately sent the puck back to Sheary in the slot for a one-timer.

The Kraken pulled within 2-1 on Schwartz's power-play goal at 13:28 of the second. Dunn's shot from the blue line went just wide left of the net, but the puck caromed off the end boards and Schwartz batted the rebound behind Kuemper.

--Field Level Media

