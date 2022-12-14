SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Pyotr Kochetkov nabs 2nd straight shutout as 'Canes top Wings

Pyotr Kochetkov became the first rookie in Carolina's franchise history to record back-to-back shutouts as the Hurricanes edged the host Detroit Red Wings 1-0 on Tuesday night.

Dec 13, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Carolina Hurricanes right wing Andrei Svechnikov (37) handles the puck against Detroit Red Wings goalie Ville Husso (35) and cdefenseman Moritz Seider (53) at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bradshaw Sevald-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 13, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Carolina Hurricanes right wing Andrei Svechnikov (37) handles the puck against Detroit Red Wings goalie Ville Husso (35) and cdefenseman Moritz Seider (53) at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bradshaw Sevald-USA TODAY Sports
Brian Bradshaw Sevald/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
December 14, 2022 03:08 AM
Share

Pyotr Kochetkov became the first rookie in Carolina's franchise history to record back-to-back shutouts as the Hurricanes edged the host Detroit Red Wings 1-0 on Tuesday night.

Kochetkov made 27 saves after stopping all 16 shots on goal in a 3-0 blanking of the New York Islanders on Saturday.

Kochetkov notched his first career shutout against Chicago last month.

Brady Skjei scored the only goal on a power play late in the first period as the Hurricanes finished a six-game road trip with a 5-0-1 mark. They are now 11-3-5 on the road this season.

Ville Husso stopped 26 shots for Detroit. Red Wings center and team captain Dylan Larkin missed the third period due to a hand injury.

ADVERTISEMENT

Detroit was held scoreless for the first time this season.

The Red Wings had eight shots on goal in the first but didn't have any quality scoring chances during the period as Carolina grabbed a 1-0 lead.

No penalties were called until Detroit's Adam Erne was whistled for slashing Paul Stastny 15:49 into the game. The Hurricanes cashed in on Skjei's fifth goal of the season. He lifted a shot from the right circle over Husso's left shoulder after Seth Jarvis' backhanded setup. Jesperi Kotkaniemi was credited with the second assist.

Detroit had a 13-6 shots on goal advantage in the second period, yet only one of those shots came during its three power plays.

Brent Burns was twice sent off for hooking, first against David Perron and then against Dominik Kubalik. Jordan Staal was whistled for tripping late in the period but the Wings' power play only lasted 1:04, as Kubalik was then sent to the penalty box for tripping.

Detroit only had six shots on goal in the third period. Neither team committed a third-period penalty.

The Hurricanes begin a four-game homestand on Thursday when they host Seattle. The Red Wings were playing the front end of a back-to-back. They will take on Minnesota on Wednesday.

--Field Level Media

ADVERTISEMENT

Dec 13, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Carolina Hurricanes center Jack Drury (18) handles the puck against Detroit Red Wings defenseman Ben Chiarot (8) at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bradshaw Sevald-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Dec 13, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Carolina Hurricanes center Jack Drury (18) handles the puck against Detroit Red Wings defenseman Ben Chiarot (8) at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bradshaw Sevald-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 13, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings defenseman Ben Chiarot (8) handles the puck during the first period at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bradshaw Sevald-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Dec 13, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings defenseman Ben Chiarot (8) handles the puck during the first period at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bradshaw Sevald-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 13, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Carolina Hurricanes center Martin Necas (88) handles the puck against Detroit Red Wings defenseman Jake Walman (96) at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bradshaw Sevald-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Dec 13, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Carolina Hurricanes center Martin Necas (88) handles the puck against Detroit Red Wings defenseman Jake Walman (96) at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bradshaw Sevald-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
Dec 23, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) makes a save against the St. Louis Blues during the first period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Golden Knights rally late, best Blues in shootout
Mark Stone scored the winner in the fourth round of the shootout to go along with a goal and an assist and Chandler Stephenson had a goal and three assists to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 5-4 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Friday in Las Vegas.
December 24, 2022 08:17 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Dec 23, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) eyes a rebound against the Arizona Coyotes during the first period at Mullett Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Coyotes prevail in shootout, end Kings' win streak
Nick Bjugstad scored the winner in a shootout as the Arizona Coyotes snapped the Los Angeles Kings' four-game winning streak with a 2-1 victory on Friday in Tempe, Ariz.
December 24, 2022 08:04 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Dec 23, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers forward Warren Foegele (37) looks for a loose puck in front of Vancouver Canucks goaltender Collin Delia (60) during the third period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Canucks overtake Oilers for second straight comeback win
Bo Horvat scored twice, including the third-period, game-winning goal, in a four-point outing to lead the visiting Vancouver Canucks to a 5-2 comeback victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Friday.
December 24, 2022 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Dec 23, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators center Ryan Johansen (92) celebrates with teammates after a goal during the first period against the Colorado Avalanche at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Overtime goal caps Avalanche's comeback against Predators
Defenseman Samuel Girard scored 4:17 into overtime and Alexandar Georgiev made 37 saves to fuel the visiting Colorado Avalanche to a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Friday.
December 24, 2022 07:46 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media