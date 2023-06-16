Stay informed. Get local news 24/7.
NHL

Proud night for Rico Blasi, watching recruits Reilly Smith, Alec Martinez win the Stanley Cup

The St. Thomas men's coach felt his phone buzz when two of his former Miami Redhawks players scored back-to-back goals in Vegas' series-clincher versus Florida.

NHL: Stanley Cup Final-Florida Panthers at Vegas Golden Knights
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez (23) hands the Stanley Cup to goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) after Game 5 of the 2023 Stanley Cup Final on June 13, 2023 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Lucas Peltier / USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
Jess Myers
By Jess Myers
Today at 10:16 AM

It was a relatively quiet summer evening at the Blasi house in the Twin Cities suburbs. St. Thomas men’s hockey coach Rico Blasi was watching what turned out to be the final NHL game of the season. Then, on their way to hoisting the Stanley Cup for the first time, the Vegas Golden Knights got back-to-back goals from Alec Martinez and Reilly Smith less than two minutes apart. And then things got less quiet for their college coach.

“I was sitting by myself, just watching the game, and having seen them grow up, it was a little surreal,” Blasi said of Martinez and Smith, both of whom were standout players during their time playing for Blasi and his coaching staff at Miami University. “Then they scored back-to-back and I started to get the text messages from everyone. It was just fun.”

Blasi was quick to point out that not only is he connected to those two Knights players, but to the team staff as well. His first volunteer assistant coach at Miami, Wil Nichol, is now the director of player development for Vegas and will be getting a Stanley Cup ring.

Originally from the Toronto area, as is Blasi, Smith got to Miami in 2009 and was a member of the Redhawks’ most recent Frozen Four team as a freshman. He picked Blasi’s program after older brother Brendan had visited southwestern Ohio, then picked Wisconsin instead.

NHL: Stanley Cup Final-Florida Panthers at Vegas Golden Knights
Vegas Golden Knights forward Reilly Smith (19) hoists the Stanley Cup after defeating the Florida Panthers in the 2023 Stanley Cup Final on June 13, 2023 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Lucas Peltier / USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

“I remember getting on the phone with Reilly and giving him a deadline, saying he had to commit to us right away, because I didn’t want any of the ‘big boys’ coming in at the time,” Blasi recalled. “Reilly is one of the most skilled guys I’ve ever coached and one of the hardest-working players. Typical first-on, last-off guy with an incredible stick and hockey sense.”

Smith, 32, previously played for Dallas, Boston and Florida before landing in Vegas. He skated in 78 regular season games, putting up 26 goals and 30 assists, and added 14 more points in 22 playoff games.

For Martinez, this week’s win was his third Stanley Cup. He won two with the Los Angeles Kings earlier in his career. As a Redhawk, Martinez came from the Detroit suburbs and made an immediate impact in college.

“When he was growing up, playing on Team Michigan and with USA Hockey, Alec was probably not the ‘sexy’ pick and we were able to recruit him and he scored some big goals for us,” Blasi recalled. “He scored the last goal for us in our old rink, in overtime. He scored a big overtime goal for us against Notre Dame in the semifinals of the CCHA playoffs. So it wasn’t surprising for us that he would have success at the next level.”

Dec 7, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez (23) warms up in a special jersey recognizing Hispanic Heritage Month before a game against the New York Rangers at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 7, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez (23) warms up in a special jersey recognizing Hispanic Heritage Month before a game against the New York Rangers at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
Stephen R. Sylvanie/USA TODAY Sports

Martinez, 35, played 77 regular season games on the Knights blue line, and another 22 in the playoffs. He got his second goal of the playoffs in the Cup-clincher versus the Florida Panthers.

Summer can be a busy time for college hockey coaches, even with actual games being months away. With camps and drafts and the ever-present transfer portal doing lots of business, there is sometimes precious little time to relax, even from May through September. But if Blasi hears from a few of his former recruits and gets invited to spend a day or two with the Stanley Cup, you can bet he will find a way to be there.

0L6A5026
St. Thomas head coach Rico Blasi watches the action against St. Cloud State in the third period Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at the St. Thomas Ice Arena in Mendota Heights.
Jason Wachter/The Rink Live
