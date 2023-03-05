Sponsored By
Predators use balanced attack to thwart Blackhawks

Philip Tomasino, Tyson Barrie and Colton Sissons scored for the visiting Nashville Predators in a 3-1 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday night.

By Field Level Media
March 05, 2023 02:42 AM

Juuse Saros made 27 saves for the Predators, who have won five of six.

Seth Jones scored, and Petr Mrazek made 22 saves for the Blackhawks, who have lost four in a row following a season-long, five-game winning streak.

Jones gave Chicago a 1-0 lead 37 seconds into the game.

He brought the puck across the red line and then made a backhand pass to Andreas Athanasiou on his right. Athanasiou brought the puck into the right circle and made a backhand pass to Jones coming through the slot, and Jones redirected the puck into the net.

Tomasino scored on a power play to tie it 1-1 at 9:36 of the first.

Barrie passed to Kiefer Sherwood in the left circle, and Sherwood immediately fed Yakov Trenin for a one-timer that was saved by Mrazek, but the rebound came to Tomasino, who had an open side of the net to score his second goal of the season.

Barrie scored his first goal with the Predators on a point shot through traffic at 12:08 of the second period to move Nashville ahead 2-1.

Barrie was playing in his second game with the Predators since he was traded from the Edmonton Oilers in a package that sent Mattias Ekholm the other way.

Sissons scored into an empty net with 30 seconds left in the game to make it 3-1.

Rasmus Asplund made his debut for the Predators after the forward was acquired from the Buffalo Sabres on Friday for a seventh-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.

Chicago defenseman Nikita Zaitsev and forward Anders Bjork made their team debuts.

Zaitsev was traded from the Ottawa Senators on Feb. 22, but the Blackhawks had to wait until he cleared immigration issues before he was eligible to play. Bjork was traded from the Sabres on Thursday.

--Field Level Media

Mar 4, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Nashville Predators center Philip Tomasino (26), left, celebrates his goal against the Chicago Blackhawks with Nashville Predators center Colton Sissons (10) during the first period at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Mar 4, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Nashville Predators center Philip Tomasino (26), left, celebrates his goal against the Chicago Blackhawks with Nashville Predators center Colton Sissons (10) during the first period at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 4, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Petr Mrazek (34) looks on after the Nashville Predators scored during the first period at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Mar 4, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Petr Mrazek (34) looks on after the Nashville Predators scored during the first period at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 4, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Petr Mrazek (34) defends against a shot from Nashville Predators right wing Luke Evangelista (77) during the first period at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Mar 4, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Petr Mrazek (34) defends against a shot from Nashville Predators right wing Luke Evangelista (77) during the first period at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

