NHL

Predators end Bruins' seven-game win streak

Juuse Saros made 35 saves as the Nashville Predators earned a 2-1 victory in Boston on Tuesday, ending the Bruins' seven-game winning streak.

Mar 28, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins defenseman Dmitry Orlov (81) tries to hold OSs Nashville Predators center Mark Jankowski (17) during the first period at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 28, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins defenseman Dmitry Orlov (81) tries to hold OSs Nashville Predators center Mark Jankowski (17) during the first period at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con
By Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
March 29, 2023 at 1:00 AM

Cody Glass had a goal and also assisted on former Bruin Jeremy Lauzon's empty-netter for Nashville (37-28-8, 82 points), which had lost back-to-back games.

Cody Glass had a goal and also assisted on former Bruin Jeremy Lauzon's empty-netter for Nashville (37-28-8, 82 points), which had lost back-to-back games.

Boston (57-12-5, 119 points) broke Saros' shutout bid with 0.3 seconds left when David Pastrnak buried a turnaround shot at the left crease for his 52nd goal of the season.

Saros faced his biggest workload in the third period, as Boston held a 16-4 shot advantage. The game total was 36-23 in the Bruins' favor.

Linus Ullmark stopped 21 shots, but Boston lost for just the fourth time this season on home ice (30-4-3). The Bruins need 14 points in their last eight games to set the NHL's single-season record for points, a mark currently held by the 1976-77 Montreal Canadiens (132 points).

Both teams were 0-for-5 on the power play.

In a rather sleepy start, the game was scoreless after the first period despite each team going to the power play three times. Boston defenseman Brandon Carlo nearly scored a short-handed goal between the legs of Saros, but the puck was cleared off the goal line.

The man-up scoring drought continued for both sides before Nashville took a 1-0 lead late in the second.

The Predators finally broke through with 1:49 left in the middle frame, as Glass followed up Boston defenseman Hampus Lindholm's shot block and buried a wrister top corner past Ullmark.

Saros made key stops about seven minutes into the third, including one point-blank save on Lindholm, who took a slick feed from Trent Frederic.

Lauzon scored an empty-net goal from long distance, cushioning the Predators' advantage with 1:19 left.

Nashville was playing its first game after six people lost their lives in Monday's tragedy at the Covenant School. The arena observed a moment of silence before the game, while both teams wore helmet decals with the school's insignia.

--Field Level Media

Mar 28, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo (25) watches as his shot goes over the head of Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros (74) during the first period at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Mar 28, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo (25) watches as his shot goes over the head of Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros (74) during the first period at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 28, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) during the first period against the Nashville Predators at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Mar 28, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) during the first period against the Nashville Predators at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 28, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy (73) during the first period against the Nashville Predators at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Mar 28, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy (73) during the first period against the Nashville Predators at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

