Play The Rink Live Playoff Hockey Bracket Challenge

The Rink Live announced on Saturday the Playoff Hockey Bracket Challenge. The NHL announced the teams, dates and times for Stanley Cup Playoff games, including the Minnesota Wild facing the Dallas Stars in the first round.

Anyone can register and fill out a bracket, and all The Rink Live Bracket Challenge participants will be displayed on our league leaderboard. The winner of the bracket challenge will receive a Minnesota autographed authentic jersey.

The 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs begin Monday, April 17 with the last possible date for a Stanley Cup Final game set for Monday, June 19. Stanley Cup Playoffs games will be broadcast on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, TBS and TNT.

The Rink Live Playoff Hockey Bracket Challenge will award correct points each round, with progressive points each round:

5 point for each correct pick in Round 1

8 points for each correct pick in Round 2

13 points for each correct pick in Round 3

21 points for the correct Champion

In the event of multiple tiebreakers not deciding a champion, the champion will be determined based on the date and time submitted, so don’t hesitate - enter to win now ! Full rules and disclosures available on the Bracket Challenge website.

Matt Boldy autographed jersey

NHL Stanley Cup Playoff Teams (listed in order of clinching playoff spots):

BOSTON BRUINS

The Bruins have had a historic season, becoming the fastest team to 50 wins in NHL history. This is the seventh consecutive postseason berth and 76th Stanley Cup Playoffs appearance. That is second to only the Montreal Canadiens, holding 85 appearances. The Bruins have found success for most of the season bouncing between goaltenders, and sheer overall team dominance. The last team to win both the Presidents’ Trophy as regular season champs, and the Stanley Cup, was the Chicago Blackhawks in 2012-13 a decade ago.

Stanley Cups: 6 (2011, 1972, 1970, 1941, 1939, 1929)

Head coach: Jim Montgomery

Top scorer: David Pastrnak

Top goalie: Linus Ullmark

CAROLINA HURRICANES

Carolina’s early season success led them to behind the second team to secure a berth to the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. This is their fifth straight season playing in the postseason, and 10th time since relocating to Raleigh in 1997-98. Rod Brind’Amour was on the ice as team captain for the franchise’s last Stanley Cup, and now will look to lead them as head coach.

Stanley Cups: 1 (2006)

Head coach: Rod Brind’Amour

Top scorer: Martin Necas

Top goalie: Antti Raanta

NEW JERSEY DEVILS

It’s the first playoff appearance for the New Jersey Devils since 2018, now led by a young core that includes brothers Jack and Luke Hughes, Nico Hischier and Jesper Bratt. This is the 23rd time the Devils have secured a playoff berth, and will look to build upon its championship history that was established prior to any of its core players being born.

Stanley Cups: 3 (2003, 2000, 1995)

Head coach: Lindy Ruff

Top scorer: Jack Hughes

Top goalie: Vitek Vanecek

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS

The last Canadian team to win the Stanley Cup was the Montreal Canadiens in 1993. Montreal is also the last Canadian team to appear in a Stanley Cup Final, as recent as 2021. Toronto fans have been waiting patiently for their time with a loaded roster and American superstar Auston Matthews playing in his prime. This is the seventh consecutive year that Toronto has made it to the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and 72nd time in franchise history.

Stanley Cups: 13 (1967, 1964, 1963, 1962, 1951, 1949, 1948, 1947, 1945, 1942, 1932, 1922, 1918)

Head coach: Sheldon Keefe

Top scorer: Mitch Marner

Top goalie: Ilya Samsonov

NEW YORK RANGERS

The Rangers tied a franchise record last season with five consecutive wins while facing elimination, taking them all the way to the Conference Finals. Much of last year’s team remains intact, with the addition of Patrick Kane at this year’s trade deadline.

Stanley Cups: 4 (1994, 1940, 1933, 1928)

Head coach: Gerard Gallant

Top scorer: Artemi Panarin

Top goalie: Igor Shesterkin

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The second-youngest NHL franchise has now appeared in the Stanley Cup Playoffs in five of their first six seasons. Jack Eichel is in his first full season with the club, and is a reminder of how much the Golden Knights have changed their roster in their fist six seasons, all leading to its perennial success.

Stanley Cups: 0

Head coach: Bruce Cassidy

Top scorer: Jack Eichel

Top goalie: Laurent Brossoit (two starters injured)

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING

It’s hard to imagine the recent run of success for Tampa Bay getting any better, but this team has set a franchise record sixth straight playoff berth. The club’s short history has been celebrated by 15 Stanley Cup Playoff appearances, including winning back-to-back championships in 2020 and 2021. Tampa made it back to the Final last year, but eventually fell to Colorado with a 4-2 series loss.

Stanley Cups: 3 (2021, 2020, 2004)

Head coach: Jon Cooper

Top scorer: Nikita Kucherov

Top goalie: Andrei Vasilevsky

EDMONTON OILERS

Edmonton clinched its fourth straight postseason berth, and look to build upon last year’s deep run. This is the franchise’s 25th Stanley Cup appearance. All eyes will be on Connor McDavid, not just for the highlight reel plays, but for the leadership now in his seventh year as captain. Goaltending is yet again the question mark for Edmonton.

Stanley Cups: 5 (1990, 1988, 1987, 1985, 1984)

Head coach: Jay Woodcroft

Top scorer: Connor McDavid

Top goalie: Stuart Skinner

LOS ANGELES KINGS

The Kings are back for a second consecutive season, but this time with a handful of new players. Kevin Fiala was acquired from the Wild prior to the season, and the Columbus Blue Jackets duo of Vladislav Gavrikov and Joonas Korpisalo have made an immediate impact since their trade deadline move. The Kings last won their Stanley Cups with trade deadline acquisitions from Columbus, with Jeff Carter (2012) and Marian Gaborik (2014) joining the organization for a championship run.

Stanley Cups: 2 (2014, 2012)

Head coach: Todd McLellan

Top scorer: Kevin Fiala

Top goalie: Joonas Korpisalo

DALLAS STARS

Dallas has gone back-to-back securing a playoff spot, their 18th time since relocating to Texas in 1993-94. Of course if you add the franchise’s Minnesota history, that brings the number of Stanley Cup Playoff appearances to 35.

Stanley Cups: 1 (1999)

Head coach: Pete DeBoer

Top scorer: Jason Robertson

Top goalie: Jake Oettinger

MINNESOTA WILD

Did you know that no expansion team since 2000 in the MLB, NBA, NFL or NHL have won a championship? The Wild have clinched a postseason spot for the fourth straight season, and 13th all-time in franchise history. Only two NHL expansion franchises from the 90s have won championships (Tampa Bay Lightning and Anaheim Ducks). It might be time for the Wild to stake their claim.

Stanley Cups: 0

Head coach: Dean Evason

Top scorer: Kirill Kaprizov

Top goalie: Filip Gustavsson

COLORADO AVALANCHE

The Avs will look to defend their championship, and become the third franchise in the past decade to win back-to-back Stanley Cups joining the Tampa Bay Lightning (2020-21) and Pittsburgh Penguins (2016-17). This is the sixth consecutive season that Colorado has qualified for the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Stanley Cups: 3 (2022, 2001, 1996)

Head coach: Jared Bednar

Top scorer: Nathan MacKinnon

Top goalie: Alexandar Georgiev

SEATTLE KRAKEN

The Kraken clinched the franchise’s first Stanley Cup playoff berth in just their second year of play, joining the Vegas Golden Knights and Atlanta Flames as the only franchises since 1968-69 to reach the Stanley Cup Playoffs in their first two NHL seasons. The Golden Knights reached the Stanley Cup Final in just their first year of league play.

Stanley Cups: 0

Head coach: Dave Hakstol

Top scorer: Jared McCann

Top goalie: Martin Jones

FLORIDA PANTHERS

Florida set a franchise-record fourth consecutive postseason berth, and will be playing in the franchise’s ninth Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Panthers underwent a facelift after trading away Jonathan Huberdeau for American star Matthew Tkachuk.

Stanley Cups: 0

Head coach: Paul Marice

Top scorer: Matthew Tkachuk

Top goalie: Sergei Bobrovsky

WINNIPEG JETS

The Jets are headed to the postseason for the first time since 2021, and for the sixth since relocating to Winnipeg in 2011-12. Winnipeg became the 15th team, and final Western Conference team, to secure a playoff spot.