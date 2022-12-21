SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

Pheonix Copley, Kings shut down Ducks

Pheonix Copley made 24 saves in his fourth consecutive start to help the Los Angeles Kings earn a 4-1 win against the visiting Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night.

Dec 20, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Kings center Jaret Anderson-Dolan (28) and Anaheim Ducks defenseman Cam Fowler (4) reach for the puck during the first period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
December 21, 2022 05:16 AM
Pheonix Copley made 24 saves in his fourth consecutive start to help the Los Angeles Kings earn a 4-1 win against the visiting Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night.

Drew Doughty, Alex Iafallo, Viktor Arvidsson and Kevin Fiala scored for the Kings, who won their third game in a row. Adrian Kempe added two assists.

Frank Vatrano scored and Lukas Dostal made 37 saves for the Ducks, who were unsuccessful in their bid to win three in a row for the first time this season.

After a scoreless first period, Doughty scored on a power play to give Los Angeles a 1-0 lead at 6:46 of the second. Anze Kopitar spotted Doughty wide open in the high slot and fed him a pass for the one-timer with nine seconds left on the power play.

The Ducks capitalized on their third power play after Matt Roy was called for roughing Vatrano.

Anaheim defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk took a wrist shot from the right circle. Copley made the save, but the rebound came in front of the crease, and Vatrano shot the puck into the net for his second goal in three games.

The Kings moved back ahead before the end of the period on a goal by Iafallo.

Trevor Moore won the puck behind the Anaheim net and passed to Phillip Danault, who brought the puck out by the side of the net. He then centered a pass to Iafallo at the opposite post, and Iafallo scored his third goal of the season with 21 seconds left in the period.

Arvidsson made it 3-1 at 3:25 of the third period when he scored off a rush on a feed from Arthur Kaliyev.

The Kings continued to expand their lead, as Fiala scored at 10:44 to make it 4-1.

Dostal and Copley each began this season third on the organizational depth charts, but injuries and ineffectiveness have elevated them into starting roles.

Copley was recalled from Ontario of the AHL on Dec. 1.

Dostal was recalled from San Diego of the AHL on Dec. 10.

--Field Level Media

Dec 20, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Kings center Blake Lizotte (46) and Anaheim Ducks defenseman Cam Fowler (4) skate for the puck during the first period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports
