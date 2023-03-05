Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL

Perfect 10: Charlie Coyle leads surging Bruins past Rangers

Charlie Coyle collected a goal and an assist to fuel the streaking Boston Bruins to a 4-2 victory over the visiting New York Rangers on Saturday afternoon.

Mar 4, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; New York Rangers left wing Alexis Lafreniere (13) shoots the puck while Boston Bruins defenseman Connor Clifton (75) defends during the second period at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 4, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; New York Rangers left wing Alexis Lafreniere (13) shoots the puck while Boston Bruins defenseman Connor Clifton (75) defends during the second period at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
March 04, 2023 08:03 PM

Charlie Coyle collected a goal and an assist to fuel the streaking Boston Bruins to a 4-2 victory over the visiting New York Rangers on Saturday afternoon.

Tomas Nosek, captain Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak also scored for the Bruins, who have won 10 in a row.

Boston's current win streak dates back to Feb. 14 and marks the franchise's first double-digit run since a 12-game stretch in 2013-14.

Bergeron converted in the third period before Pastrnak capped the scoring with his team-leading 44th goal of the season.

Tyler Bertuzzi handed out the primary assist on Coyle's goal, logging his first point while playing in first game as a Bruin. He was acquired from the Detroit Red Wings in a trade on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Linus Ullmark made 24 saves for Boston.

Alexis Lafreniere scored both goals and Igor Shesterkin made 20 saves for New York, which slipped to 2-5-1 in its last eight games.

Coyle opened the scoring with 1:53 remaining in the opening period after Bertuzzi slipped a feed from behind the net right into the middle of the slot.

Just 30 seconds into the second, Nosek scored his second goal in four games to extend the Boston lead. Coyle danced around a defender on the right wall and threaded a pass to Nosek, who moved to the backhand to score shorthanded for a second time this season.

New York made it 2-1 as Lafreniere set up down low and put a tip on captain Jacob Trouba's point shot at 7:03 of the middle frame.

Shesterkin made seven combined saves to deny Boston during two power plays before the halfway mark of the third.

Boston padded its lead with 7:04 left as Bergeron corralled a Brad Marchand feed and whipped a shot from the right circle over Shesterkin's stick-side shoulder.

Pastrnak gave the Bruins their first three-goal lead with 3:20 remaining, one-timing Charlie McAvoy's pass from the slot to the left circle.

ADVERTISEMENT

With 1:26 left, New York got a goal back as Lafreniere sent a long shot from the right side through traffic.

Bertuzzi followed Pavel Zacha becoming the second Bruin to register a point in his debut with the team, while fellow newcomer Dmitry Orlov assisted on Bergeron's goal, marking his ninth point in five games with the Bruins.

--Field Level Media

Mar 4, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; New York Rangers center Vincent Trocheck (16) controls the puck ahead of Boston Bruins defenseman Hampus Lindholm (27) during the second period at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Mar 4, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; New York Rangers center Vincent Trocheck (16) controls the puck ahead of Boston Bruins defenseman Hampus Lindholm (27) during the second period at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 4, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; New York Rangers left wing Alexis Lafreniere (13) reaches for the puck while Boston Bruins defenseman Connor Clifton (75) defends during the second period at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Mar 4, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; New York Rangers left wing Alexis Lafreniere (13) reaches for the puck while Boston Bruins defenseman Connor Clifton (75) defends during the second period at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 4, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; New York Rangers left wing Alexis Lafreniere (13) tips the puck past Boston Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark (35) during the second period at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Mar 4, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; New York Rangers left wing Alexis Lafreniere (13) tips the puck past Boston Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark (35) during the second period at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
Mar 4, 2023; Buffalo, New York, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Ian Cole (28) takes a shot on goal during the first period against the Buffalo Sabresat KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Three-goal second period lifts Sabres over Lightning
Buffalo's Tage Thompson and Jeff Skinner had a power-play goal and an assist apiece to lead the host Sabres to a 5-3 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday afternoon.
March 04, 2023 07:36 PM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Mar 4, 2023; Elmont, New York, USA; Detroit Red Wings left wing David Perron (57) and New York Islanders defenseman Noah Dobson (8) battle for control of the puck in the first period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Anders Lee, strong third period lift Islanders past Red Wings
Captain Anders Lee scored twice in the third period as the host New York Islanders recorded four unanswered goals in a 4-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday afternoon in Elmont, N.Y.
March 04, 2023 07:12 PM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Mar 3, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Teddy Blueger (53) warms up before a game against the New Jersey Devils at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Golden Knights edge Devils on Shea Theodore's shootout goal
Shea Theodore scored the winner in the fourth round of the shootout and Jonathan Marchessault had two goals and an assist to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 4-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Friday night in Las Vegas.
March 04, 2023 06:33 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Mar 3, 2023; Anaheim, California, USA; Montreal Canadiens left wing Jonathan Drouin (27) reacts after scoring a goal during the first period against the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Mason McTavish's tiebreaking goal helps Ducks down Canadiens
Mason McTavish scored midway through the third period to break a tie and Derek Grant collected two assists as the host Anaheim Ducks claimed a 3-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Friday.
March 04, 2023 05:46 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media