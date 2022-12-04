Patrick Kane reaches 1,200 points in Blackhawks' win over Rangers

Patrick Kane collected a goal and two assists, all on power plays, and became the 50th player in NHL history to reach 1,200 career points as the visiting Chicago Blackhawks stopped an eight-game losing streak with a 5-2 victory over the frustrated New York Rangers on Saturday night.

Kane joined Hall of Famer Stan Mikita as the second Blackhawks player to reach the milestone. He began his three-point game by getting Chicago's first power-play goal before assisting on power-play tallies by Max Domi and Taylor Raddysh.

Domi added an empty-net goal in the final minute to cap his own three-point night.

Kane also joined Alexander Ovechkin and Sidney Crosby as the third active player to reach the milestone. He joined Mike Modano (1,374), Phil Housley (1,232) and Jeremy Roenick (1,216) as the fourth U.S.-born player to reach the milestone.

Before Kane scored his 434th career goal 8:37 into the second during a 5-on-3, Reese Johnson scored the first goal 2:38 into the game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kane ended the night tied with Dino Ciccarelli for 50th on the NHL's all-time points list and is five behind Vincent Damphousse.

Kane scored by parking himself near the red line in front of the right faceoff circle. After Jonathan Toews' shot caromed off Jaroslav Halak's pad, he lifted the puck over the veteran goalie's right arm.

One minute after scoring, Kane got the secondary assist when Domi ripped a shot from above the left circle over Halak. Kane drew a hooking penalty on New York captain Jacob Trouba and reached the milestone when his blast from the middle of the slot was deflected in by Raddysh for a 4-1 lead 4:46 into the third.

Chicago goalie Petr Mrazek made 21 saves before exiting after the second period for undisclosed reasons. Arvid Soderblom finished with five stops.

Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider scored power-play goals for the Rangers, who hit four goal posts, lost their fourth straight home game and dropped their home record to 4-6-4.

Zibanejad's one-timer with 2:09 remaining came in the second period after Trouba flung his helmet against the boards and yelled at his teammates on the bench before going to the locker room following a misconduct penalty for fighting Toews.

Halak made 16 saves.

--Field Level Media

ADVERTISEMENT