Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL

Panthers score 4 in 3rd period to even series with Bruins

Brandon Montour scored twice as a four-goal third period led the visiting Florida Panthers past the Boston Bruins 6-3 in Wednesday's Game 2 of their Eastern Conference opening-round playoff series.

Apr 19, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins fans pass around a large Bruins flag before game two of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Florida Panthers at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 19, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins fans pass around a large Bruins flag before game two of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Florida Panthers at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con
By Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
April 20, 2023 at 1:59 AM

Brandon Montour scored twice as a four-goal third period led the visiting Florida Panthers past the Boston Bruins 6-3 in Wednesday's Game 2 of their Eastern Conference opening-round playoff series.

Montour is the first defenseman in Panthers history to record a multi-goal game in the postseason.

Sam Bennett opened the scoring in his first game since March 20 (groin), while Eric Staal, Carter Verhaeghe and Eetu Luostarinen also found the net for Florida.

Matthew Tkachuk and Nick Cousins had two assists apiece and Alex Lyon made 34 saves to help the Panthers even the best-of-7 series.

Brad Marchand, Tyler Bertuzzi and Taylor Hall scored for Boston, which won the Presidents' Trophy.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bruins' Linus Ullmark stopped 24 shots in his second consecutive start.

Boston had a 37-31 shot advantage.

In a game that featured 60 combined hits and 70 penalty minutes, Boston went 1-for-4 on the power play and Florida 0-for-3.

Montour gave the Panthers their third lead of the game only 22 seconds into the final period, putting home a long-range shot with Aleksander Barkov screening in front.

The edge reached two for the first time at the 7:00 mark when Verhaeghe sent Tkachuk's feed from low on the left circle into the top of the net.

Montour continued the Panthers' onslaught as his drive from the blue line sailed past Ullmark at 12:30.

Luostarinen added an empty-net strike with 2:25 left before Hall got Boston a goal back with 70 seconds remaining.

Florida played with its first lead of the series 1:42 into the second. A Brandon Carlo turnover led to Tkachuk feeding Bennett, who was free in the slot and sent a shot from in tight through Ullmark's five-hole.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bruins looked to get a spark from a Marchand short-handed goal at 12:13. He intercepted the puck from Anthony Duclair and snapped a straight-on shot over Lyon's glove for his second goal in as many games.

Marchand's run of 12 straight regular seasons with at least one short-handed goal had been broken in 2022-23.

It was a 1-1 game for only 2:05 as Staal put the Panthers back ahead by depositing home a feed from Nick Cousins from the high slot at 14:18.

With 2:59 left in the second, Bertuzzi deflected Pavel Zacha's one-timer home from the net front for a game-tying goal on the power play.

--Field Level Media

Apr 19, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; As the puck squirts loose from Florida Panthers goaltender Alex Lyon (34), Boston Bruins right wing Garnet Hathaway (21) battles center Colin White (6) in front of the goal during the first period of game two of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Apr 19, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; As the puck squirts loose from Florida Panthers goaltender Alex Lyon (34), Boston Bruins right wing Garnet Hathaway (21) battles center Colin White (6) in front of the goal during the first period of game two of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 19, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) is knocked down by Florida Panthers defenseman Radko Gudas (7) during the first period of game two of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Apr 19, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) is knocked down by Florida Panthers defenseman Radko Gudas (7) during the first period of game two of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 19, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Florida Panthers goaltender Alex Lyon (34) makes a blocker save against the Boston Bruins during the first period of game two of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Apr 19, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Florida Panthers goaltender Alex Lyon (34) makes a blocker save against the Boston Bruins during the first period of game two of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
Apr 19, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Antti Raanta (32) blocks a shot from by New York Islanders center Casey Cizikas (53) during the first period in game two of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Jesper Fast lifts Hurricanes over Islanders in OT
Jesper Fast scored 5:03 into overtime, and the Carolina Hurricanes took a 2-0 lead in their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series with Wednesday night's 4-3 victory over the New York Islanders in Raleigh, N.C.
April 20, 2023 01:28 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Apr 18, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Members of the Colorado Avalanche fan band perform outside of Ball Arena before the game against the Seattle Kraken of game one of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
In first playoff game ever, Kraken top Avalanche
Alex Wennberg had a goal and an assist, Philipp Grubauer turned away 34 shots and the Seattle Kraken beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-1 in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series in Denver on Tuesday night.
April 19, 2023 04:16 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Apr 18, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) warms up before the start of game one of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Winnipeg Jets at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Jets blow out Golden Knights in series opener
Blake Wheeler had a goal and two assists and Adam Lowry scored twice in the final minutes to lead the Winnipeg Jets to a 5-1 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 1 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series on Tuesday in Las Vegas.
April 19, 2023 03:51 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Apr 18, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; A general view of Scotiabank Arena before game one of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Toronto Maple Leafs. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Lightning light up Leafs in series opener
Brayden Point scored twice and the visiting Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 7-3 Tuesday night in the opener of their best-of-seven, Eastern Conference first-round playoff series.
April 19, 2023 02:03 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT