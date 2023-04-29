Sponsored By
NHL

Panthers rally in third period, force Game 7 vs. Bruins

Matthew Tkachuk scored the first of three unanswered goals for the Florida Panthers as they erased a third-period deficit and downed the visiting Boston Bruins 7-5 on Friday in Game 6 of an Eastern Conference first-round playoff series in Sunrise, Fla.

Apr 26, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; The Florida Panthers celebrate their over victory over the Boston Bruins in game five of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con
By Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
April 29, 2023 at 1:39 AM

The Panthers leveled the best-of-seven series against the Presidents' Trophy-winning Bruins at three wins apiece. Game 7 is scheduled for Sunday in Boston.

Boston's Tyler Bertuzzi and David Pastrnak each scored his second goal of the game to give the Bruins a 4-3 lead by the 3:53 mark of the third. Florida then score four of the next five goals.

Tkachuk led the Panthers with two goals and one assist. Eetu Luostarinen, Brandon Montour and Aleksander Barkov each logged a goal and an assist, while Anton Lundell registered a pair of helpers for Florida.

Sam Reinhart and Zac Dalpe also scored for the Panthers.

Sergei Bobrovsky made 29 saves, including a stop on a Pastrnak breakaway that would have extended Boston's lead to 5-3.

Bertuzzi had three points and Jake DeBrusk also scored for the Bruins. Brad Marchand finished with four assists, Charlie McAvoy notched two assists and Linus Ullmark made 26 saves.

It took only 1:32 of the third period for Bertuzzi to tie the game 3-3 with a wrist shot from the right circle.

After coming back from three separate deficits to tie the score, the Bruins took their first lead at 4-3 when Pastrnak buried Bertuzzi's feed in front for a man-up goal at 3:53. The lead lasted just 3:28 as Luostarinen sent a centering feed to Dalpe to bring Florida even at 7:21.

DeBrusk netted a go-ahead goal on a short-handed breakaway at 10:22, but Tkachuk responded just 27 seconds left on the same man advantage.

Luostarinen walked down the middle for the eventual winner at 14:22. Reinhart finished the game with an empty-netter at 19:32.

The Panthers scored first on Montour's perfect shot on a power play at 2:01.

Bertuzzi netted Boston's tying goal at 6:09 on a power play, burying the puck from the net front after batting down Marchand's centering feed.

Florida took advantage of another crucial turnover at 13:52 of the first, and Nick Cousins sent a cross-ice pass to Tkachuk for a two-on-one go-ahead goal.

The Bruins responded 5:42 into the middle frame as Pastrnak slotted home an incredible between-the-legs goal on another power play.

After an earlier hand pass erased Brandon Carlo's apparent go-ahead goal for Boston, the hosts took advantage when Barkov put home a bouncing puck in front of Ullmark's net at 9:22 of the second.

--Field Level Media

Apr 26, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Florida Panthers defenseman Marc Staal (18) and left wing Matthew Tkachuk (19) skate off the ice after defeating the Boston Bruins during in overtime in game five of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 26, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Two Boston Bruins fans waves towels after a game tying goal during the third period in game five of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Florida Panthers at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 26, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; The Florida Panthers celebrate their over victory over the Boston Bruins in game five of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
