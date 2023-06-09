Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL

Panthers pull even late in Game 3, top Knights in OT

The Florida Panthers are on the board in the Stanley Cup Final after their 3-2 overtime victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday in Sunrise, Fla.

Jun 8, 2023; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Rally towels are seen before game three of the 2023 Stanley Cup Final between the Florida Panthers and the Vegas Golden Knights at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 8, 2023; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Rally towels are seen before game three of the 2023 Stanley Cup Final between the Florida Panthers and the Vegas Golden Knights at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con
By Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Today at 4:26 AM

The Florida Panthers are on the board in the Stanley Cup Final after their 3-2 overtime victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday in Sunrise, Fla.

However, as much as the Panthers have to celebrate with their comeback win, they still trail the best-of-seven series 2-1 and are aware of the importance of following it up with another victory when they host Game 4 on Saturday.

"That's a big momentum game for us," Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk, whose late third-period goal forced overtime, told Sportsnet. "Now we've just got to win one more game."

Carter Verhaeghe unloaded a long shot from just inside the blue line that found the mark at 4:27 of overtime to cap a back-and-forth affair. It was his seventh of the playoffs and his fourth career overtime winner.

"We had to find a way," said Verhaeghe, who added an assist.

ADVERTISEMENT

With his team on the verge of falling behind 3-0 in the series, Tkachuk -- who missed most of the first period because the concussion spotter pulled him from the game after the forward was on the receiving end of a hard check -- scored yet another clutch goal.

Tkachuk buried a loose puck with 2:13 remaining in regulation while goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky was pulled for an extra attacker.

"Probably the gutsiest win I've ever been a part of," said Tkachuk, who notched a franchise-record 11th goal of the playoffs and added an assist. "Proud of the team. We're not done yet."

Brandon Montour also scored for the Panthers and Bobrovsky made 25 shots in a strong performance. Bobrovsky's biggest stop came on a third-period attempt from Michael Amadio while Vegas held a 2-1 lead.

The Panthers recorded their first ever Stanley Cup Final win. They were swept in their only other appearance, 1996 against the Colorado Avalanche.

Mark Stone and Jonathan Marchessault both collected one goal and one assist for Vegas. Goaltender Adin Hill made 20 saves.

The Panthers have a 7-0 overtime record during this year's playoff run. The Golden Knights, who own a 3-2 OT mark this spring, are doing what they can to take the loss in stride.

"Give them credit," center Jack Eichel told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. "They stuck around, they found a goal at the end, and then they win in overtime. Obviously you don't want to blow a lead when you're up a goal with a few minutes left, but it's all part of it. Nobody says it was going to be easy."

ADVERTISEMENT

Montour opened the scoring at 4:02 of the first period, with his seventh goal of the playoffs giving him 10 postseason points, a franchise single-season record.

Stone tied the clash with a deflection at 16:03 of the first period for his eighth goal of the playoffs, and Marchessault netted his team's second power-play goal of the night at 14:59 of the second period to give Vegas a 2-1 lead.

It was the fourth goal of the series and 13th of the playoffs for Marchessault, who was claimed by Vegas from Florida in the 2017 expansion draft.

Vegas has scored two power-play goals in all three games in the finals, while the Panthers are 0-for-12 with the man advantage.

"I thought we played a pretty solid game. Could've put them away," Stone said. "That's the playoffs. We've got to bounce back and be ready for the next one."

--Field Level Media

Jun 8, 2023; Sunrise, Florida, USA; A general view inside FLA Live Arena before game three of the 2023 Stanley Cup Final between the Florida Panthers and the Vegas Golden Knights. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Jun 8, 2023; Sunrise, Florida, USA; A general view inside FLA Live Arena before game three of the 2023 Stanley Cup Final between the Florida Panthers and the Vegas Golden Knights. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 8, 2023; Sunrise, Florida, USA; A general view inside FLA Live Arena before game three of the 2023 Stanley Cup Final between the Florida Panthers and the Vegas Golden Knights. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Jun 8, 2023; Sunrise, Florida, USA; A general view inside FLA Live Arena before game three of the 2023 Stanley Cup Final between the Florida Panthers and the Vegas Golden Knights. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 8, 2023; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) warms up before game three of the 2023 Stanley Cup Final against the Vegas Golden Knights at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Jun 8, 2023; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) warms up before game three of the 2023 Stanley Cup Final against the Vegas Golden Knights at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
NHL: Stanley Cup Final-Vegas Golden Knights at Florida Panthers
NHL
Panthers get late goal, score on their 1st shot of overtime to get Stanley Cup Finals to 2-1
Matthew Tkachuk scores goal with extra attacker, Carter Verhaeghe scores in overtime to give Florida 3-2 win over Vegas
June 08, 2023 10:54 PM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Jun 5, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Florida Panthers center Carter Verhaeghe (23) skates with the puck defended by Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) in the first period in game two of the 2023 Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Knights pound Panthers, go up 2-0 in Stanley Cup Final
The Vegas Golden Knights head to Sunrise, Fla., for Games 3 and 4 of the Stanley Cup Final with a 2-0 edge over the Florida Panthers in the best-of-seven series after a dominating 7-2 victory on Monday night.
June 06, 2023 03:59 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
NHL: Stanley Cup Final-Florida Panthers at Vegas Golden Knights
NHL
Knights pound Panthers to go up 2-0 in Stanley Cup Final
Monday marked the third multi-goal game of the playoffs for Jonathan Marchessault, who has scored 12 goals in 19 games in this year's postseason.
June 05, 2023 10:32 PM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Dec 5, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Montreal Canadiens forward Cole Caufield (22) handles the puck during warm up prior to a game against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena. at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Canadiens sign wing Cole Caufield to 8-year, $62.8M extension
The 2021 Hobey Baker Award winner had 26 goals in 46 games last season
June 05, 2023 10:07 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT